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WHAT HAPPEN TO A COUNTRY WHO GET THEIR ENERGY POLICY WRONG.
Germany is an example in the making.
16 mins ago
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Hans Olav Bjornenak
Why will demand for energy continue to grow?
Relative cost, technology and demand for goods and services will ensure growth, falling population might accelerate it.
Oct 24
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Hans Olav Bjornenak
1
THE FUTURE ENERGY SOURCES AND FORMATS
A lot more molecules than electrons even with AI
Oct 20
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Hans Olav Bjornenak
1
DO SOLAR AND WIND HAVE A FUTURE?
No, all bad technologies die, as they have always done, and always should.
Oct 17
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Hans Olav Bjornenak
1
WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO COAL?
Not much? Or?
Oct 13
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Hans Olav Bjornenak
2
CRUDE OIL’S PLACE IN THE NEW ENERGY WORLD
Crude has been increasing in global volume but falling in its share of total energy, and there are reasons for that.
Oct 10
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Hans Olav Bjornenak
1
HOW TO STOP CLIMATE CRIME?
Starting with stopping wind or solar farms might not be the worst idea?
Oct 6
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Hans Olav Bjornenak
1
THERE ARE MANY ILLUSIONS ABOUT ENERGY, ESPECIALLY THE RENEWABLE KIND.
Total cost, replacing other energy sources and usability are just three.
Oct 3
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Hans Olav Bjornenak
7
2
3
September 2026
ENERGY SECURITY: THERE IS A BETTER WAY
And it isn’t electrification, that only increases the amounts of critical targets.
Sep 29
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Hans Olav Bjornenak
1
RENEWABLE ENERGY: A WORLD WHERE 2 PLUS 2 EQUALS 9, AND ENERGY IS ONLY ELECTRICITY.
The constructed renewable electricity has made the Danes rich, but has no chance ever improving climate conditions.
Sep 26
•
Hans Olav Bjornenak
3
1
CLIMATE ISN’T WOKE BUT THE FAILURE TO DEAL WITH IT IS.
When it became politically correct to fail as long as it were for the greater good, the woke way opened up.
Sep 22
•
Hans Olav Bjornenak
1
THE 2000’S THE WASTED CENTURY IN ENERGY.
Never in human history has so much been spent for so little.
Sep 19
•
Hans Olav Bjornenak
3
1
© 2026 Hans Olav Bjornenak
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