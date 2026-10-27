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WHAT HAPPEN TO A COUNTRY WHO GET THEIR ENERGY POLICY WRONG.
Germany is an example in the making.
  Hans Olav Bjornenak
Why will demand for energy continue to grow?
Relative cost, technology and demand for goods and services will ensure growth, falling population might accelerate it.
  Hans Olav Bjornenak
THE FUTURE ENERGY SOURCES AND FORMATS
A lot more molecules than electrons even with AI
  Hans Olav Bjornenak
DO SOLAR AND WIND HAVE A FUTURE?
No, all bad technologies die, as they have always done, and always should.
  Hans Olav Bjornenak
WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO COAL?
Not much? Or?
  Hans Olav Bjornenak
CRUDE OIL’S PLACE IN THE NEW ENERGY WORLD
Crude has been increasing in global volume but falling in its share of total energy, and there are reasons for that.
  Hans Olav Bjornenak
HOW TO STOP CLIMATE CRIME?
Starting with stopping wind or solar farms might not be the worst idea?
  Hans Olav Bjornenak
THERE ARE MANY ILLUSIONS ABOUT ENERGY, ESPECIALLY THE RENEWABLE KIND.
Total cost, replacing other energy sources and usability are just three.
  Hans Olav Bjornenak

September 2026

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