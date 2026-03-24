the straight of hormuz tanker ships

The ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran underscores the global reliance on Gulf oil and gas, revealing how vulnerable this supply chain is to disruption. The Gulf region remains the most cost-effective source for oil and gas production, with new oil from Iran priced at approximately USD 10 per barrel, making it the cheapest option available. However, this price pertains to traditional oil, which, when converted, equates to USD 75 per ton. In contrast, new agricultural methods can generate biomass for under USD 25 per dry ton, albeit with significantly lower energy content—about 2.5 times less than oil. When adjusted for energy equivalence, biomass costs around USD 62.5 per ton and offers the added benefit of negative emissions, as it utilizes CO2 for growth and effectively removes it from the atmosphere. Unlike traditional oil, which requires extensive refining into fuels, biomass can be processed efficiently with all be it some energy loss, particularly through enzymatic methods that avoid gasification or combustion. However, this process yields valuable byproducts, including protein-rich food from yeast and algae, as well as fertilizers, which can more than offset any energy losses in the production of transport fuels and green coal.

Modern agricultural technologies have the potential to unlock vast land areas globally, capable of producing energy resources that could surpass the combined output of oil, gas, and coal. For instance, the arid regions of Australia alone could yield over 300 million barrels of oil per day, which is nearly three times the current global oil production and ten times that of the Middle East. Additionally, this production capability can be distributed across Africa, Latin America, Asia, and parts of Russia, Eastern Europe, and North America, enhancing rather than hindering traditional farming practices. In fact, it is likely to boost food production and expand the land available for agriculture.

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