Rystad energy

Rystad Energy, a Norwegian Global energy forecasting firm, asserts that it employs a bottom-up analysis of energy markets. Since they initially focused on oil where straightforward supply forecasting is the simplest short term approach, that makes sense. However, as the company has broadened its scope to encompass various energy sources and longer time frames, and it claims to maintain this analytical approach, despite evidence suggesting a departure from reality and incorporating unknown supplies in its forecasts. There is no reduction in electricity production from fossil sources. There is no carbon capture being built accounting for any volumes that matters, and the energy wasted on the ones being built is massive. Exxon’s Baytown has a 90 percent energy loss. There is no reduction in demand for any fossil fuel. All are at all-time high as are emissions. Emissions are growing faster than ever when compared to populations growth. Ending up with very little bottom-up analysis left, looks much more like faith and religious beliefs than any analysis at all. Or maybe it is something much more sinister, straight lies.

Their official vision emphasizes a transition to cleaner electricity production, widespread electrification, and extensive carbon capture, which they argue will allow oil and coal to persist in certain applications. This optimistic outlook predicts a peak in emissions this year, followed by a rapid decline and a temperature increase of only 1.9 degrees Celsius by 2100. Right or wrong, this is not analysis by any criteria, it is pure hallucination. There is nothing anywhere that in anyway gives even the slightest indication of this being remotely possible.

IEA, is often quoted as having similar forecasts, but there is a big difference. IEA are basing their forecasts on that the cuts in emissions as promised by countries and that the resources required to fulfill them are made available. When looking at the IEA data, where well over 100 percent of global GDP, impossible, needs to be spent to meet commitments every year from around 2050, meaning that the goals cannot ever be met, a theoretically impossibility. Rystad has another view, they think we can stay under 2 degrees C with their clients paths, helping to ensure, trillion upon trillions are wasted every year. Sadly for Rystad, the trillions are not going to them, they only get just the odd millions in subscriptions and consultancy, nothing for selling their souls. But maybe their soul wasn’t worth much to begin with.

While it is common for consultants to align with their clients’ perspectives, Rystad’s projections have reached an alarming level of detachment from any realities. For instance, the notion that energy-intensive industries will relocate to sunnier regions like the Middle East or Southern Spain, along with the expectation that these areas will become global electricity providers, is fundamentally flawed. The idea that critical raw material production will shift from established hubs like China and the USA to countries such as Iran or the UAE is unrealistic, as it undermines the geopolitical dynamics that currently govern energy supply and demand. When adding on that to make the move in time to cut emissions quickly enough, this move will have to be done by air.

Another little issue is their speed of electrification. EVs will have to be the only cars available by 2030, as that will require a 15 fold increase in copper supply and oping one single new mine on average takes 28 years, most of us see the absurdity of that statement. Raw material supply is just one minor problem, the next is costs, at current close to 5 percent of global GDP is spent on climate change issues, mainly electrification is various forms, without any effect whatsoever. It is not realistic to increase this waste. And the Rystad path will need more than all funds in the world to be spent on solar farms in the Middle East, unlikely doesn’t cover it.

The perspectives of other international cooperations are equally unrealistic. For instance, Rystad’s proposal for Nordic electricity integration suggests that Norway should relinquish its trillion-dollar hydroelectric resources in exchange for unreliable wind-generated electricity from Denmark. This notion is fundamentally flawed, as there are already a strong move in Norway to cut the existing electrical cables to Denmark, already tired of subsidizing Danish standard of living, and this is only at a few hundred million a year, not the billions Rystad requires.

Their assertion hinges on the belief that failure to adopt such measures would lead to the collapse of civilization, maybe the only one of their claims with any value. But the solution will not be electricity and carbon capture, or any of the views Rystad’s clients are buying from them.

There are far more effective and economical methods to reduce emissions than relying on costly electrification. Transitioning from oil and gas to ethanol and biogas is not only more affordable but also feasible in larger quantities. Additionally, lignin can serve as a cost-effective substitute for coal across various applications. Ultimately, the Rystad pathway is not only impractical and prohibitively expensive, but it is also unnecessary.

Rystad Energy has seen this article and chose not to comment.

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