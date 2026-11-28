There is a compelling argument that sacrificing some wildlife and natural habitat may be justified to protect the planet, reduce emissions, and limit climate change—the familiar idea that one life may be lost to save millions. But does that reasoning still hold when the sacrifice is unnecessary, or when technology can reduce the environmental impact of human activity? Should vast areas of Asian rainforest be cleared for palm oil while a single frog species receives protection in a small area of a Western country? Perhaps we should apply the same one-versus-many reasoning to conservation, too.

Advances in agriculture may enable us to produce biomass—or renewable substitutes for oil and coal—on marginal land, potentially even in deserts such as the Sahara if cultivation begins near the coast and expands inland. This requires land, however; the sea should be used to produce protein rather than energy crops. Even the most inhospitable landscapes support life, and conservation concerns can complicate efforts to test and develop these technologies in Western countries. Reactions to habitat loss can appear inconsistent: the displacement of tigers in India may be mourned, while harming a frog in Australia is deemed unacceptable. These tensions are not the only obstacles, however, to the eventual adoption of new technologies.

Perhaps the most serious issue is the limited understanding of energy among political decision-makers. Few appear to distinguish between energy and electricity, which can lead to costly investments in electrical technologies that serve little practical purpose, weaken incentives for economic growth, and contribute to declining prosperity across Western countries. One person reviewed Australian legislation from the past four years and found no measures that improved productivity, instead every single piece of legislation weakened productivity and worst was energy policies. The even deeper problem is that elected leaders may lack any subject knowledge needed to oversee the areas they manage. They may be intelligent, well-intentioned, and highly skilled at politics and media, yet still lack a sound grasp of energy.

The third problem is the oil industry is not only focus on oil and gas anymore, but doesn’t apply its expertise to renewable energy. Instead, companies hired newcomers from the utility and environmental sectors who lacked any understanding of energy—a decision that predictably led to poor outcomes. BP was among the hardest hit, suffering enormous losses and facing a long road to recovery. After investing heavily in the wrong renewable technologies, the industry has come to regard renewables as a liability, even when some options, such as converting biomass from marginal land into fuel, are competitive on purely economic grounds.

Renewable energy is increasingly treated not as an opportunity, but as a handicap. In many ways biofuels are the only real alternative for the oil industry with their millions of gasoline stations, comparative advantage in liquids and global reach. But since offshore wind and solar failed, as they should, now everything that is renewable is toxic. Almost per definition. Walking and chewing gum has always been a mystery for Exxon, and now everyone has court the same disease. Just look at the German car industry.

Things must change—not only to address the climate crisis, but because cleaner alternatives are becoming more affordable, and economic self-interest often drives progress. Shifting attention from technology alone toward emissions will also help. The question is not whether change will come, but whether it will come soon enough to protect the climate and orangutans.

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