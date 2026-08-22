Xi and EU

The current EU Commission’s shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, specifically Danish wind and Spanish solar, stands out as an unusual document in the realm of energy policy. While the mathematical certainty of two plus two equaling four is well established, the EU’s electricity generation, which constitutes 23 percent of its energy mix, has remained relatively stagnant over the past 25 years. This raises skepticism about the feasibility of achieving a 100 percent energy supply through Danish wind power alone, a notion that seems to elude the EU Commission’s perspective. The complexities of this transition suggest that the reality may be far more intricate than the simplistic arithmetic of two plus two, especially considering the Danish commissioner at the helm. Labeling the plan as unrealistic would be a disservice to those who hold unconventional views on energy transformation.

The impact of EU policies is leading to a framework that, while without any positive climate change effects, establishes a rigid and expensive system that may solidify the EU’s status as a declining industrial and economic force. Although these policies may foster markets for Danish wind turbines and reinforce the EU’s role as a controlled market for Chinese exports, including electric vehicles, generators, and solar panels, the overall consequence is likely to drive young Europeans to seek opportunities elsewhere. While there may be temporary benefits for regulators and businesses, the EU’s diminishing share of global wealth suggests that this pool of opportunities is shrinking rapidly.

The Chinese strategy is characterized by a pragmatic and cautious approach, focusing on the practical adoption of renewable energy sources rather than idealistic aspirations. By harnessing solar and wind energy to power electric vehicles, they aim primarily to address air pollution rather than to combat climate change. This has led to a burgeoning demand for various industrial products, from solar panels to electric vehicles, driving their industrial growth.

However, a significant oversight persists in their production methods. Despite their advancements, they struggle to utilize the renewable energy generated for continuous industrial operations, as integrating this energy into a stable 24/7 demand remains challenging. While there are efforts to incorporate hydroelectric power and some battery storage, these solutions are limited. Consequently, they continue to rely on traditional energy sources, such as nuclear and coal-fired power plants, for their industrial electricity needs, relegating solar and wind energy to roles focused on air quality improvement and industrial development.

This reliance on renewable energy generation presents a fundamental issue, as these systems do not function effectively on a domestic scale and are unlikely to perform better for international markets, including the EU. The lack of tangible value in these energy solutions raises concerns about their long-term viability, especially as the European automotive industry faces significant challenges due to competition from China and the EU’s own energy policies. This situation prompts questions about the sustainability of demand for Chinese industrial products in the future. How long can the Europeans pay useless energy equipment when they are already starting to lose their best next generations already. Sure they have a few painting to sell, but after their domestic regulators have been paid, not much is left over to waste on Chinese EVs.

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