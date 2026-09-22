Climate science may be intricate, yet the primary concern is straightforward: the concentration of greenhouse gases (GHGs) in the atmosphere. Consequently, mitigating climate change boils down to one essential task: halting GHG emissions. These emissions predominantly originate from two sources: approximately 90 percent from fossil fuels and 10 percent from agriculture. This delineation simplifies the challenge to two main objectives: transitioning away from fossil fuels and adopting more sustainable agricultural practices. Achieving both goals simultaneously is feasible; by cultivating more biomass in new areas, we can enhance the demand for GHGs from the atmosphere, thereby lowering their concentration. This biomass can serve as a substitute for energy and products currently derived from fossil fuels, effectively eliminating the reliance on oil, gas, and coal. Even if certain energy applications continue to produce emissions, the overall cycle can become emissions-negative, as the biomass used to create replacement products can absorb more GHGs than the emissions generated during their use. This creates a scenario where increased energy consumption benefits the climate. Furthermore, this approach is not only more cost-effective than existing fossil fuels but also offers greater availability, geographical diversity, and reduced development risks. The pressing question then arises: what is hindering this transition? While fossil fuel interest groups, from coal miners to major oil companies, may resist this shift due to their diminishing relevance, the more significant challenge lies in the influence of renewable energy advocates. Despite their substantial following, their current practices do not effectively limit emissions and could potentially exacerbate GHG levels, as evidenced by their historical impact.

The financial incentives often lie in the facade of decreasing emissions without making any substantial reductions, as addressing the issue could jeopardize lucrative interests. This is where the concept of “woke” emerges as a defensive mechanism, not necessarily tied to race or other social issues, but rather as a means of safeguarding what is deemed politically correct and, by extension, virtuous.

Woke ideology can hinder the implementation of effective solutions by promoting a politically correct narrative that discourages critical evaluation of sustainable efforts. This perspective suggests that measuring the impact of changes in energy supply or other initiatives on emissions is unnecessary, advocating instead for patience and time, a stance that has persisted for decades. Furthermore, it posits that any energy source that does not directly produce emissions is inherently beneficial, ignoring the reality that emissions may simply shift from one location to another, such as from Europe to China, while overall emissions may rise. This view fails to acknowledge the complexity of emissions reduction, as it prioritizes localized benefits over global consequences. Additionally, the imposition of excessive restrictions on alternative energy solutions limits innovation and progress, effectively narrowing the focus to only solar, wind, and certain agricultural practices. This approach overlooks the necessity of making difficult choices in energy transition, reminiscent of the adage that one cannot make an omelet without breaking eggs, which is often deemed politically incorrect in contemporary discourse.

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