Offshore wind

The widespread disdain and skepticism towards politicians is largely unwarranted. The “drain the swamp” rhetoric is not only unjust but also undermines democratic principles. The so-called swamp is a product of voter choices, not an independent entity. While individual elections may have limitations, over time, voters possess the power to instigate significant change. Consequently, in functioning democracies, the leadership reflects the electorate’s desires, making us accountable for the outcomes.

Energy policies exemplify this evolution, with influential policymakers often transparent about their objectives. A notable case is the German Greens, who have consistently articulated their goal of deindustrializing Germany, a commitment clearly outlined in their platforms. Their success in achieving this agenda has resulted in the dismantling of German industry, which they view as a victory. With over 26 percent support from voters, it is essential to recognize that those employed in the German automotive sector facing job losses were aware of the implications of the Greens’ promises. They got the political outcome that was promised. Do not blame the politicians who delivered, if there is to be blame, blame yourselves. You got what you deserve.

Populism today, particularly associated with right-wing politics, has roots in strategies previously employed by the left and green movements. While these groups did not necessarily deceive, they often oversimplified complex issues, leading many to accept their narratives uncritically. For instance, electric vehicles (EVs) are touted as more sustainable than traditional combustion engine cars, solely due to their lack of operational emissions, while the emissions associated with their production and energy sources are frequently overlooked. This shift in emissions from use to production has resulted in an overall increase in total emissions. Additionally, the migration of the automotive industry from Western nations to China was framed as a failure of Western manufacturers, while the underlying issue of obsolete supply chains for combustion vehicles was largely ignored. The relative ease with which China can produce EVs, given their simpler design, was also not emphasized. These factors were not outright lies; rather, the focus was strategically narrowed to highlight aspects deemed favorable. The ongoing failure to address these complexities is not solely the responsibility of politicians but reflects a broader societal oversight.

The primary shortcoming lies in the fact that climate investments have predominantly been evaluated on a national scale and often against worst-case scenarios, if they are assessed at all. This approach has led to a misleading perception that emissions are decreasing, when in truth, they have merely been displaced. Furthermore, comparisons have typically been made against outdated technologies, such as brown coal generators. In the United States, the rise of natural gas has outperformed coal in terms of cost, resulting in a decline in emissions that appears to correlate with policy changes, although it is actually driven by market dynamics. In reality, the current expansion of solar and wind energy is contributing to increased emissions due to the substantial investments required for high-emission backup systems, the use of emissions-intensive materials in production, and the significantly elevated emissions associated with distribution.

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