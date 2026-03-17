Norway, a relatively small nation with a population of 5.5 million, is projected to have a GDP of 500 billion USD in 2025, down from 600 billion USD in 2022. The estimate for 2026 stands at 550 billion USD, but ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly related to Trump’s actions in Iran, could potentially elevate this figure to 700 billion USD or more. The Russian invasion of Ukraine significantly impacted the economy, contributing an additional 20 percent from 2021 to 2022. Had Norway managed its resources more effectively, it could have realized an extra 100 to 200 billion USD through improved gas sales. This context sets the agenda for Norwegian interests, it is very linked with oil and gas, since due to its size everything else becomes inconsequential.

In Norway, what might be perceived as conspiracy theories are reality and open truths. It is widely acknowledged that a small number of individuals wield significant influence over the country, with three prominent families typically cited as the main power brokers. In reality, fewer than 50 individuals, including those within these families and their extended networks, hold sway, with fewer than 10 at the very top. Decisions regarding key positions, such as the head of the central bank or the foreign secretary, can be made informally among a small group, highlighting the concentrated nature of power in the country.

The foundation of this power lies in Norway’s oil and gas sector, which is tightly controlled by these influential figures. They possess a two-thirds stake in Equinor securing full and total control, Norway’s largest oil and gas company, and also manage Petoro, which holds some state shares in oil and gas fields directly - outside Equinor, ensuring even stricter oversight of Equinor. This arrangement acts as a verification mechanism, reinforcing a system of trust but verify. Additionally, Norway’s substantial sovereign wealth fund, valued at 2 trillion USD—four times the nation’s GDP—continues to grow as high tax revenues from oil and gas are funneled into it, underscoring the critical importance of these resources to the nation’s economy. This is the Norwegian elite’s power base.

The elite class globally allocates approximately 5.5 billion USD each year to enhance their individual and international prestige. Domestic funding sources are more fragmented, involving regional and state-controlled enterprises alongside central government support, making it challenging to accurately gauge their total size. However, investments of 2 to 3 billion USD in carbon capture initiatives or the establishment of private art museums are easily manageable. It is reasonable to estimate that domestic expenditures surpass international ones, potentially reaching around 10 billion USD annually, maybe more.

In the next to be published section, we will delve deeper into the domestic funding dynamics while here examining the international allocation of 5 to 6 billion USD, which is overseen by the Department of Foreign Affairs and categorized as foreign aid. Notably, the department has consistently published reports indicating that all of this funding is ineffective, often serving as a means of self-promotion through positions at international organizations like the UN and the World Economic Forum. It is crucial to maintain the significance of oil and gas on the global stage; thus, it is advisable to avoid actions that could jeopardize these interests. For instance, during his tenure, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg refrained from opposing NATO’s eastward expansion, recognizing that geopolitical tensions, particularly with Russia, can be advantageous for oil and gas markets, especially in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the subsequent Russian gas embargo. Securing a windfall of 100 billion for Norway, that should have been 200 billion plus.

Norway is actively engaged in the Green shift, although some argue that progress has been limited. The country is focused on promoting electrification through intermittent energy sources such as wind and solar, while simultaneously advocating for natural gas as a reliable backup option. This initiative has significantly enhanced the value of Norwegian hydropower, to the extent that a small magazine-based hydro operation in southern Norway is now worth more than the nation’s international investment fund, which totals 2 trillion USD. Not every dollar has been wasted after all?

Norway is relatively small, and its influence in international development is minimal. This limitation compels the country to allocate its modest resources towards supporting existing initiatives that align with its interests. And this is one of the excuses used for its international corruption policies. However very little of the corrupt funds are used in this way, personal gains is much bigger.

Corruption in Norway is both significant and overt, as the elite justify it as being for the greater good. Despite claims that they are the richest and happiest people on earth, the reality is more complex; a nation of just 5 million cannot truly hold such titles. The notion of happiness has even been manipulated through funding to create a favorable narrative. The elite believe that corruption is essential because they think the average Norwegian lacks the insight to recognize what is truly beneficial for them.

The issue with this narrative extends beyond merely tracking the allocation of funds; it also raises concerns about whether those responsible for implementation possess a genuine understanding of the intended benefits. For instance, the allocation of $400 million to Sudan, which ultimately enriched a single individual while providing jobs to two Norwegians, did not contribute to the oil or gas sectors in any meaningful way. Similarly, the $800 million deposited into Yasser Arafat’s personal bank account primarily benefited only his widow, with no broader impact. Numerous other instances reflect this troubling pattern, highlighting the need for greater accountability and transparency in financial distributions.

The Norwegian elite endorses these wasteful and corrupt practices for two primary reasons. Firstly, there is a sense of entitlement based on tenure, where individuals are rewarded for their long-standing service. Secondly, some of these individuals, despite their incompetence, wield significant influence, making their removal from Norway the only viable solution, regardless of the associated costs. Notably, these two motivations are not mutually exclusive.

For years, the details surrounding these matters have remained largely unspoken, treated as an official secret. However, the release of the Epstein files has made it increasingly challenging to keep such information hidden. While the files do not reveal anything particularly new, they underscore the relatively meager incentives for engaging with corrupt Norwegian officials. For instance, one former Prime Minister accepted a mere $100,000, while an ambassador was linked to a $2 million loan, most of which would likely never be repaid, even if Epstein had survived. This is a paltry sum compared to the billions these individuals were managing annually. Perhaps they could benefit from lessons in corruption practices more common in developing nations, where kickbacks of 10 percent are the norm, rather than the negligible rates observed in Norway.

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