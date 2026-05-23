Photo by HIKARU on Unsplash

Following World War II, the wave of nationalization and independence across the globe transformed oil into a crucial national asset, leading countries to assert direct control over their resources. This shift was characterized by the establishment of state-owned enterprises that managed oil assets directly, rather than relying on frameworks that merely taxed income streams. The trend began in oil-rich regions, exemplified by Venezuela’s PDVSA, and expanded to national oil companies in the Gulf and West Africa, such as INPC and NNPC. Although ARAMCO initially operated as a joint venture with American interests, it eventually evolved into a state-owned entity. This movement proliferated worldwide, with companies like Norway’s Equinor and Brazil’s PetroBras emerging. A significant consequence of this development was the diminished influence of private multinational oil companies, which lost production capacity and were compelled to explore secondary reserves, often rich in gas rather than oil. Consequently, these companies began to operate their remaining fields primarily for gas production, creating a vested interest in promoting gas as a key energy source, despite it’s relative weakness.

In many Western nations, a limited gas distribution network was established during the early stages of industrialization, primarily for cooking and street lighting. However, under the influence of major oil companies transitioning into gas, this network expanded significantly, incorporating industrial applications. This shift created a stronghold for gas, as its value lies more in distribution than in extraction. Since gas containing only 1/1000th the energy content per volume compared to oil, its profitability relied heavily on taxpayer/user-funded distribution systems. The introduction of renewable energy sources like wind and solar further complicated the energy landscape, rendering baseload power less viable and necessitating backup generation for times when renewable sources were unavailable. This scenario has led to a surge in gas trading, now valued in terms of electricity, indicating its newfound importance as a backup energy source. Major oil companies, now heavily invested in gas, are poised for significant gains, particularly as seen with Shell, which narrowly avoided collapse and was only saved by geopolitical events. All Shell stations and offices should carry a portrait of Putin as thanks for saving them by invading Ukraine.

Remarkably, gas has traded at prices exceeding USD 500 per barrel in oil equivalents, a figure that surpasses traditional crude oil markets, illustrating a dramatic shift in energy valuation. With the right promoters even the lowest quality can become the highest priced, and gas proves it. It is naturally supported by Big Oil as producers, and Green interest groups - both for back up to wind and solar as well as the notion of lower emissions than coal when used for electricity generation. The most interesting grouping for gas support was the Exxon - Vatican constellation put together for the common goal of promoting gas as the interim climate solution before the Paris COP meeting in 2015, Hallelujah.

And Big Oil do need Divine intervention these days, as they are now both small and high risk. Most of the top 10 are dependent on one or two upstream assets that effectively carries them. And now they are so small that even wars in the Middle East cannot always become the revenue bonanza it always was, Exxon even manged to loose. Being totally dependent on Governmental handouts and ineffective electricity generation mixed up with totally incompetent political decisions is what keeps the once Big Oil sector alive, sad really. Most of the top 10 multinationals are now totally dependent on one or two assets and Governmental handouts. From the biggest and most powerful companies in the world, to nothing in 15 years. And it is all their own fault. Using their own knowledge and global reach to produce energy from fresh biomass instead of old biomass would not only have segmented their positions as the leaders of energy, but wiped out all the national oil companies in the world. As fresh biomass can be refined at net zero cost in massive volumes, no national oil company can compete. Why they don’t change is the old story, change is hard. No whaling company who used to dominate the lighting market ever changed to crude and no crude or gas company has changed to biofuels, death rather than change repeating itself?

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