Trump appears to believe he has effectively seized control of Venezuela, receiving oil as compensation. Meanwhile, Putin’s military ambitions in Ukraine hinge on the continued value of oil, as his vision for a EuroAsian empire relies on controlling a significant portion of the world’s energy resources, particularly oil and gas. The ruling family in Saudi Arabia derives its worth from oil, and Iran’s journey toward democracy could be facilitated if the financial allure of oil diminished for its leadership. Overall, the global landscape would likely be more stable and peaceful in the absence of oil and gas.

This scenario is increasingly feasible, as advancements in agricultural technology now allow for the production of biomass or green oil at a lower cost than extracting traditional oil. In regions like Australia, Asia, and Africa, it is possible to generate hundreds of millions of barrels per day for under $ 8 barrel of oil equivalent, far exceeding current global oil output. In contrast, Iran holds the cheapest new traditional oil reserves at around $10 a barrel, yet only a few million barrels per day can be tapped at that cost. Companies like Chevron and Exxon are competing for Guyana’s limited output of less than 2 million barrels per day, with production costs ranging from $25 to $35 per barrel.

The lack of development of the alternative substantial resources are not due to risk or ignorance but rather to self-interest. Oil companies are reluctant to relinquish their valuable reserves or accurately reassess their worth, which is significantly diminished. Instead, they are leveraging climate change narratives and public funding to implement carbon capture systems, thereby prolonging their current operations. This represents a massive misallocation of resources, underscoring the timeless adage that self-interest can profoundly influence decision-making.

The conflict in Ukraine has incurred costs exceeding $200 billion annually, with Russia’s involvement being entirely financed through its oil and gas revenues. By redirecting just one year’s worth of these expenditures into biomass and biomass refining, it is possible to generate an ongoing output of 4 million barrels of oil per day, which could severely undermine Russia’s economy. Such a significant increase in supply would likely trigger panic in nations reliant on oil and gas for their income, leading to a dramatic drop in oil prices. This shift would not only stimulate the global economy but also accelerate investments in emission-negative biomass refining technologies. This initial investment could result in a reduction of 160 million tons of emissions each year, setting the stage for a more sustainable future.

Share