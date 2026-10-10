Crude oil is often regarded as the premier energy source, significantly contributing to the wealth of nations. Its high demand allows for taxation levels that far exceed those of any other energy source, with many countries generating more than double the revenue from refined products compared to the costs incurred by producers, refiners, and retailers, as taxes account for approximately two-thirds of the retail price. This substantial revenue stream facilitates the development of essential infrastructure, including roads and healthcare systems. The versatility of crude oil is remarkable, as its derivatives are found in a wide array of products, ranging from food and packaging to construction materials. However, it is important to acknowledge two critical drawbacks: the environmental impact of emissions and the uneven distribution of oil resources across the globe.

The characteristics and vulnerabilities of crude oil have contributed to its inflated pricing, more in the context as an industrial activity than merely an energy source. The pursuit of oil with optimal volume and quality, regardless of the associated costs and technical challenges, has yielded returns that surpass those of nearly any other industry. A profit margin of 10 percent in industrial activities is considered substantial, while even a dominant share in the current AI chip market pales in comparison to the oil sector’s profitability. Presently, certain oil fields can produce hundreds of thousand of barrel per day at a cost of just a few dollars per barrel, with market prices ranging from $60 to $80, even in the absence of geopolitical conflicts. Although some of this profit margin is subject to taxation, this is not universally applicable. Additionally, there are oil and gas companies trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 1, indicating that they can generate their entire market capitalization within a single year, a phenomenon that tends to occur more frequently during times of conflict than one might expect.

The industry’s primary emphasis has become the pursuit of oil, leading to a mindset that does not encourage innovative thinking. While there are instances of creative solutions emerging, they often occur within established boundaries. Furthermore, when successful discoveries are made, the profit margins are typically substantial, minimizing the risk of loss. This dynamic has contributed to management structures where returns are generated not due to effective leadership, but rather in spite of it. In many ways not that different to what was the case in defence, space and other protected activities, no need to rock the boat industries, there is enough to go around.

The current landscape of oil consumption is poised for significant transformation due to two primary factors. Firstly, the purchasing power of oil consumers has diminished compared to previous decades, as evidenced by the declining share of oil in the energy mix of advanced economies since the 1970s. The surge in demand is now predominantly driven by developing nations, leading to heightened price sensitivity among consumers. Unlike in the past, where short-term price spikes had minimal impact on demand, today’s market witnesses a rapid decline in oil consumption in response to price increases. Additionally, governments can no longer rely solely on tax relief to alleviate the financial burden on consumers, marking a shift in the dynamics of oil pricing.

Secondly, advancements in agricultural technologies have enabled the production of biomass at costs significantly lower than $10 per barrel of oil equivalent. With the scarcity of new oil sources capable of competing with such pricing, the focus on biomass production is expected to intensify, particularly in advanced economies where the financial advantages of biofuels—such as lower taxes and reduced emissions costs—are most pronounced. As a result, biofuels are likely to dominate higher-value markets, while traditional crude oil will gradually shift down the value chain. This transition will diminish the desirability and value of crude oil in the future, fundamentally altering its role in the global energy landscape.

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