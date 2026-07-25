democracy

In democratic systems, decision-making often becomes complicated due to the multitude of voices and conflicting interests, particularly from special interest groups. This cacophony can lead to choices that prioritize what is least detrimental rather than what is fundamentally right, as every opinion holds equal weight. The diminishing influence of expertise, compounded by instances of experts being swayed by special interests, has fostered a growing skepticism across various sectors. The aftermath of lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic has further entrenched this skepticism, leaving little optimism for change.

The energy sector exemplifies these challenges, albeit with two notable distinctions. Firstly, there exists a significant political faction whose expertise is questionable and whose motives diverge from the majority’s interests. This group perceives economic growth and consumption as detrimental to the planet, advocating for a regression to less modern lifestyles. While this perspective may seem impractical, it can be subtly advanced by rendering energy inefficient for economic use, thereby masking their true intentions. The narrative of reducing emissions conveniently aligns with the closure of industries, such as steel, under the guise of environmental responsibility.

Moreover, promoting inefficiency in energy production serves another politically significant goal: job creation. By decentralizing energy generation to individual households, the workforce required to produce even minimal energy surges, far exceeding the needs of any efficient production unit. While green energy initiatives do create jobs, they often do so at the cost of efficiency. The challenge doesn’t lies in balancing production efficiency with job creation, even that a feat that remains elusive except in the eyes of proponents who advocate for a reimagined energy landscape.

The challenge lies in generating energy in a manner that is both efficient and environmentally friendly, ideally achieving negative emissions to help reduce existing atmospheric CO2 levels. Job creation will primarily stem from the utilization of this energy rather than its production. By definition, any energy production method that generates more jobs is inefficient.

In democratic societies, proponents of job creation in energy production have gained traction, yet funding sources are dwindling, leading to the emergence of new advocates pushing for increased nuclear energy and the development of nuclear fusion. However, the viability of nuclear power as a profitable base-load electricity source has diminished, especially with the presence of established solar and wind farms that influence electricity pricing, rendering traditional base-load generation unfeasible. Fusion, which involves merging hydrogen atoms to produce helium and energy, could be promising if clean hydrogen were readily available; however, the current methods of hydrogen production result in energy losses that outweigh any potential gains from fusion, leading to a net negative electricity generation.

The only viable alternative appears to be utilizing excess atmospheric carbon to cultivate biomass on non-arable land, which can then be processed into green coal and green oil, with the potential to produce gas as well. This approach stands as a factual solution to the energy crisis. Nevertheless, in a democracy, the weight of public opinion often overshadows factual evidence, leading to decisions driven by irrationality rather than informed reasoning. As a result, the energy choices made are not only suboptimal but represent a failure to pursue the most effective solutions, primarily because they align with popular sentiment rather than rational analysis.

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