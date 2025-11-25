Capital markets attract a mix of highly skilled individuals and some who are less adept. The proficient investors excel at identifying projects and companies that can be marketed to other participants, though they may not always prioritize fundamentally sound investments. A notable case is Ørsted, formerly the Danish State Oil company, which produced 100,000 barrels of oil per day. While it was not a leading oil producer, it provided consistent revenue for Denmark. Through a confluence of political factors, Goldman Sachs’ influence, and the push for climate change initiatives, Ørsted transitioned into an offshore wind energy company. This shift has led to a significant decline in production, dropping to 13.8 TWh—equivalent to just 22,000 barrels of oil per day—despite substantial investments and reliance on subsidies. The financial markets’ reaction to Ørsted’s share price is particularly intriguing; it surged from around 140 DKK to a peak of 750 DKK before returning to approximately 130 DKK. At its height, Ørsted’s market capitalization reached 1,000 billion DKK (about 155 billion USD), but it has since fallen to 174 billion DKK (26 billion USD), still inflated relative to its fundamentals. For that valuation, one could acquire 750,000 barrels of oil per day, which holds tangible value. At its peak, the market cap could have purchased 4.5 million barrels per day, surpassing the production of major players like Exxon or Chevron. This scenario illustrates how financial markets can sometimes reward a company that, despite losing significant energy production, managed to inflate its perceived value to that of a much larger energy producer.

There are two notable aspects regarding the paradox of Orsted’s financial success amidst its fundamental challenges. Goldman Sachs initially held an 18 percent stake in Orsted at its 2016 listing but has since divested entirely. In contrast, Norway, Denmark’s neighboring country, has a state oil company, Equinor, which opted to acquire a 10 percent share in Orsted. This decision translates to a stake equivalent to 2,000 barrels per day, whereas for the same investment, they could have secured a share representing 75,000 barrels per day at current prices. Furthermore, Equinor paid significantly more than today’s share price and participated in a necessary equity raise aimed at preventing bankruptcy. In corporate strategy terms, this miscalculation results in a score of Goldman 25 - Equinor 0.

Denmark receives a higher value from a 22 000 barrels per day company than what they previous had. Even if this has cost Denmark in the form of subsidies and lower productivity, they have received more benefits by selling their failing renewable concepts to others. The mix of renewable services, EU subsidies, wind mill production and using Orsted to develop projects internationally is now their by far main industry. And that is why their also get a win, a 7 - 0, one.

The big looser is the world as the inefficient solutions Orsted stand for has cost trillion without any energy or climate effect. Climate has lost much more than both Equinor and the financial markets.

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