The value of solar and wind energy sources is minimal, particularly in the new thinking of Europe, where the prevailing discourse suggests that their integration necessitates two complete energy systems due to the requirement for backup. And paying for two system to get one, is no longer competitive especially since no one is copying their path to disaster. Welcome to reality. However, this notion of progress is misleading. The reality is more complex; energy production is not simply a binary scenario of “on” or “off.” For instance, during cloudy conditions, solar energy generation is reduced, necessitating backup support even when some electricity is produced, depending on local conditions. This variability leads to a situation where the backup and supply can fluctuate anywhere between zero and full capacity, effectively creating a scenario that resembles not two systems, but rather at least four distinct operational states. The investments have been even worse than what is now starting to be realised, one system needs four, maybe even more if the production is in the south of Spain and the consumption is in Finland or not even as EVs are not well suited for their climate, and their baseload generation is increasing in value and cost as all cables works both ways. The winners might be Spain and Denmark, but for how long? Finland, Poland and Norway might be much bigger threats to Denmark than the US who got Greenland anyway? The European electricity system in total might fail, even if the industrial base has already closed and moved.

The situation is similar with wind energy, as both necessitates not only backup systems but also the development of new demand that can utilize electricity generated during sunny or windy conditions. Identifying this new demand is crucial. When considering all these factors, it becomes evident that the cost associated with efficiency is difficult to justify; the construction of wind and solar farms appears to be an imprudent investment, leading to wasteful expenditures. Fewer and fewer wind and solar farms will get recommissioned, as the public funding just isn’t there anymore, they have no function and demand is getting back to more and more baseloads.

China, in particular, has invested significantly in the success of these generators, betting a substantial portion of its future on their viability. But all indications now are that the major demand will have to be domestically generated. And by using the permits needed to purchase any car, that is simple. But the export success will be difficult to sustain. The whole electrification circus are running into headwinds, lack of emissions performance, cost, unsuitability and public sectors lack of funds are just a few reasons. They do not work, never have and have no function whatsoever.

The primary issue lies in the none existing emission reduction achieved, instead there has been an increase and a substantial one, attributed to two main factors. Firstly, as electrification increases, the diminishing returns become evident, with new copper and nickel production resulting in significantly higher emissions compared to existing copper and nickel. Secondly, electric vehicles (EVs) tend to be heavier than traditional combustion engine cars, necessitating greater energy consumption, which ultimately raises the total energy demand.

Wind and solar energy emerged during a time when alternative renewable sources were seen as limited, a point that remains debatable. Look to Brazil. However, the current landscape presents improved alternatives that can produce direct replacements for fossil fuels by utilizing the excess carbon present in the atmosphere. Biofuels and lignin have the potential to substitute all fossil energy products across various applications, offering a more cost-effective and abundant solution without reliance on rare earth metals or geopolitical conflicts.

The integration of solar and wind energy into our energy and electricity systems lacks justification, and the pursuit of electrification is misguided. Furthermore, China’s interests appear to align with maintaining the status quo, which could lead to both climatic disasters and geopolitical conflicts.

Wind and solar will die and they will do sa much faster than coal, ironic since that was their replacement target number 1.

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