China’s Xi Jinping is making the largest bet on solar, wind, EVs and electrification as a business and industrial driver, even with their lack of effectiveness. He does believe that Western countries are incapable of looking beyond short-term interests who will continue to press for electrification and the pursuit of failure. They might be and he might be right on that point, but it is the told, you can fool some of the people some of the time. The leaders, sure, but the populations, no. This marks a shift away from Deng’s more liberal approach to economic development and toward a traditional Maoist interpretation of Marxism-Leninism. It may reflect concern about the growing influence of economic elites and the possible spread of their wealth and power, as well as excessive confidence in his own ability to predict and control events. Ultimately, it risks returning to policies whose failures were evident before the 1980s.

Totalitarian regimes can promote solar and wind power because their output depends on weather and cannot reliably support any industries, such as steel making, or any other that need to operate at given periods or all the time. But shifting people from combustion-engine cars to electric vehicles, authorities can force charging when electricity is abundant. If prolonged calm or cloudy periods leave batteries depleted, public transport can cover essential journeys, while less urgent family visits may be postponed. Freedom to travel when and where the populations wants are just suspended until the wind is back, or the sun shines again.

In the West, political parties and governments that support these forms of electricity generation are generally on the left or other authoritarian parts of the political spectrum. Texas does have more such installations than California, but many serve local energy needs, including oil-field operations that can tolerate interruptions. Where associated gas can be exported, using wind or solar power may also make economic sense. However, at a broader societal scale, these technologies have limited suitability, with electric vehicles being one of their more practical applications.

Freedom means having the option to reject wind and solar. Emissions require a different solution: directly replacing fossil-fuel energy with alternatives such as biofuels and lignin, produced from fresh biomass to create a carbon-negative cycle. These options, the argument goes, could be less expensive and available in greater quantities than conventional fossil fuels.

Share