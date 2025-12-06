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In this framework, the national socialist regime is characterized by private ownership of production assets, while the regime exerts control over their utilization. For instance, similar to the EU directive mandating that all car manufacturing must transition to electric vehicles by 2035, a company like BMW may own its manufacturing plant, yet the regime dictates its operational directives. In contrast, Communist China embodies a blend of national socialism and traditional communism, where assets are predominantly owned by the public sector.

Electrification cannot be effectively pursued without significant political backing, primarily due to its high costs and limited applicability across various sectors. The absence of market incentives further complicates its adoption; even imposing substantial taxes on emissions fails to yield any meaningful reduction in pollution levels. Current data indicates that emissions and fossil fuel consumption remain at unprecedented highs, demonstrating that electrification is ineffective as both an energy solution and a climate strategy.

However, electrification does serve other purposes. Its extensive infrastructure demands can facilitate control and restrict personal freedoms, while simultaneously fostering the emergence of new, albeit inefficient, industries such as electric vehicle manufacturing. Additionally, it enhances the value of emerging asset classes, including rare earth metals and the production of renewable energy technologies like wind turbines and solar panels.

This industrial capacity, combined with the ability to regulate access to private vehicles and manage resources like rare earth elements and copper, positions China advantageously in this context. The country has already made significant strides, with approximately 50 percent of the world’s new solar and wind generation capacity being developed there. This expansion does not replace existing fossil or nuclear power sources but rather supplements them. Much of this renewable energy is not yet integrated into the grid, but as China’s electric vehicle fleet expands, it will become increasingly connected. The state can effectively manage electricity distribution through the EV fleet, allowing for centralized control over energy consumption, exemplified by the directive to charge vehicles at government-specified times. Thus, there are logical reasons why electrification aligns with the objectives of China’s totalitarian regime.

National socialist Europe lacks the foundational reasons for competitiveness seen in other regions, particularly China, which benefits from reliable and affordably priced electricity for industrial purposes. While there are some subsidies and industrial power contracts that offer lower-than-market rates, these merely shift costs to the private sector, ultimately leading to increased expenses in wages, services, and other operational costs. This cycle renders industries uncompetitive, prompting them to relocate or seek tariff protection, which exacerbates costs further.

As a result, Europe is losing its historical advantages in critical sectors such as chemicals, automotive manufacturing, and engineering. In contrast, while China struggled with traditional car production, it has found success in the electric vehicle market and is capitalizing on new advantages, including access to rare earth materials and lower metal prices, supported by a robust regulatory framework.

Europe, by contrast, is not only relinquishing its competitive edge but also enabling the emergence of new advantages abroad, reminiscent of the failed national socialist ambitions during the invasion of the Soviet Union.

With the advent of more sustainable energy production methods, such as biomass, both Europe and China may face significant challenges, potentially leading to large-scale systems devoid of value and markets for their products.