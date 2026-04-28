During the era of the Seven Sisters, public ownership of utilities and national oil companies underscored the critical role of energy in ensuring national security and economic prosperity, accompanied by a sense of accountability for the right to operate. However, this paradigm has shifted dramatically. The so-called oil crisis of the early 1970s, which was more a perception than a reality, triggered widespread panic among the populace, leading to long lines at gas stations and a growing belief that oil companies had failed to effectively manage their relationships with OPEC. This misperception allowed politicians, in their quest to protect national interests, to overlook the fact that OPEC’s market access was largely dependent on major oil companies. Instead of strengthening the industry, political interventions inadvertently opened new markets to independent retailers and refiners especially in developing economies, thereby enhancing OPEC’s influence.

The Yom Kippur War marked a pivotal moment in the politicization of oil, which gradually distanced itself from rational economic considerations in the developed world. Consequently, this shift has led to a decline in responsibility within the industry, as Western oil companies increasingly disregard supply disruptions, viewing them instead as opportunities for profit.

The most troubling consequence was the revelation of how far individuals could be forced to go when faced with a crisis, real or perceived. The car-free Sundays, the issuance of gasoline ration cards, and the scrutiny over the reasons for using one’s vehicle highlighted a significant shift of what could be done under the veil of crisis. Governments could get their population to do almost anything if they had an excuse, including take away all individual rights including the right to use their assets. This scenario mirrored the national socialist model, where ownership exists but use and freedom to use is heavily regulated by the government. The peak of this trend emerged during the pandemic, when governments effectively confined their populations without justification, a situation that can be traced back to the initial oil crisis.

In the context of energy, the irrational practice of restricting gasoline use on certain days was accompanied by the introduction of new energy sources, all framed within a crisis narrative. This time, climate. The relocation to produce energy that is either unusable or prohibitively expensive became a rational choice, as it ostensibly reduced emissions in one country by relocation of industries to new regions, akin to the concept of a car-free Sunday. However, the overall increase in emissions was conveniently overlooked, with no one taking responsibility for the broader implications. No rationality and no responsibility circle completed.

There are both energy and wealth effect of these irrational energy source choices. A massive fall in the old advances economies share of global wealth, down from over 75 percent to less than 40 percent from the 1960’s up to now. When corrected for purchasing power the real fall is from about 75 to 25 percent, a massive failure. The good side is the share of the old developing world have increased at the same rate and million of people have been lifted out of poverty. Globalization would have done some of this anyway but slower. “Let politicians run energy. The best form of foreign aid there is”, is a great and true slogan.

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