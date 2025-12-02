The Australian energy minister, Chris Bowen, recently asserted that renewables represent the most cost-effective energy source available. This perspective is very common among politicians, they often refer to energy when they means electricity. And that is one reason why we are on a path to high electricity price without any emissions reductions at all. Electricity is only about 20 percent of energy and other forms of energy can be produced emissions negatively much cheaper and thereby with much better climate effects.

When discussing renewables, Bowen primarily means solar and wind energy, which require substantial investments—approximately 1 billion USD for every terawatt-hour (TWH) of annual production. The associated costs for connecting these sources to the grid can be four times that initial investment, bringing the total to around 5 billion USD per TWH. While maintenance expenses are relatively low, the operational lifespan of wind and solar installations is roughly 15 years. Assuming the grid connection remains intact indefinitely, this results in a capital cost of 5 percent on the total investment, equating to 250 million USD annually. Additionally, depreciation of the wind turbines adds another 70 million USD per year, culminating in an overall annual cost of 320 million USD per TWH, with 120 million USD attributed solely to the production units.

Furthermore, the climate benefits of such investments appear minimal, as wind and solar energy often fail to displace fossil fuels; instead, they tend to increase reliance on natural gas for backup power during periods of low renewable output. The emissions generated during the production of the necessary infrastructure further diminish the potential climate advantages, rendering the overall impact both limited and costly.

Biomass presents a significantly more cost-effective energy solution, with expenses totaling under USD 25 per dry ton, which encompasses land, capital investments, irrigation, fertilizers, and harvesting. Numerous sites have successfully produced over 1 million dry tons annually at this price point, translating to 4.7 TWH of energy for an total cost of USD 25 million. This results in an energy cost of just over USD 5 million per TWH, making biomass 24 times more efficient than the best wind and solar options without grid integration, and 65 times cheaper when such connections are considered. This potential is fully realizable in Australia, challenging the notion that wind and solar are the most economical choices.

Biomass can be utilized in various forms, whether as direct fuel for cooking, processed into pellets for electricity generation alongside coal, or refined into alternatives like ethanol and lignin. The refining process incurs a cost of USD 50 per dry ton, yielding sufficient energy, fertilizers, and enzymes, while still producing 3.2 TWH per million dry tons of biomass in the form of ethanol and lignin. This results in a total expenditure of USD 75 million for just over 3 TWH of energy, equating to USD 25 million per TWH, which is considerably more affordable than solar or wind energy. Furthermore, these refined products serve as genuine replacements for fossil fuels, effectively reducing reliance on non-renewable energy sources.

Additionally, each biomass production operation eliminates between 4 to 10 tons of CO2 for every ton of biomass generated, further underscoring the inefficiency of investing in solar and wind energy solutions.

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