Norway’s wealth from energy resources is notable, especially considering it has never relied on inexpensive energy sources. Currently, the Johan Sverdrup and Troll fields are the primary contributors to its economic success. The Johan Sverdrup field was initially developed at a cost of USD 60 per barrel, but following the financial crisis, this figure dropped to below USD 20, which, while lower, was still not considered cheap at the time. The Troll field’s development was significantly supported by President Reagan, who pressured Germany to underwrite the project due to its high costs, which were prohibitive for that era.

In contemporary times, nearly all oil and gas projects outside of Russia and the Middle East have proven to be more expensive than other alternatives. This is true even for these energy sources who can be stored and transported, although natural gas does offer some logistical benefits by being situated near markets. In short concentration on production cost is not always correct when it comes to energy, and even less so for energy forms that cannot be easily stored or transported.

Energy should be viewed as a resource rather than an end goal, serving various purposes such as food production, transportation, heating, and construction materials. The cost of production becomes less significant when compared to the cost of usage and the practical applications of energy. A shift in focus from production expenses to usability and operational costs could have prevented numerous missteps in energy investments. For instance, substantial funding directed towards solar and wind energy might not have occurred if their production was recognized as having limited value or usability for essential needs. This perspective is supported by documented instances where their output prices have turned negative in various markets, highlighting the inefficiencies of these energy sources. Furthermore, there are considerable hidden costs associated with these forms of energy, including blackouts and the need for emergency measures to maintain grid stability.

In several Western countries, the emphasis has been placed on energy production rather than its utilization, contributing significantly to the economic shift towards developing nations, particularly China. This approach of producing costly and challenging-to-distribute energy, followed by efforts to create applications for these limitations, has proven to be ineffective. In contrast, China has adopted a more strategic method by first identifying a viable application, such as electric vehicles, and subsequently integrating their wind and solar energy generation to support that demand. This proactive alignment has positioned China as a leader, accounting for half of the global investments in solar and wind electricity generation.

The rationale for incorporating certain electricity sources into the energy mix primarily revolves around emissions and climate change. However, this assertion is misleading, as these sources have not effectively curtailed emissions or diminished reliance on fossil fuels. In fact, coal, the most detrimental of these sources, has seen a more rapid increase in usage than any other fossil fuel over the past three decades, contributing to rising emissions both in total and on a per capita basis.

Only two renewable energy sources—hydropower and biofuels—have genuinely replaced fossil fuels and led to a reduction in emissions. The impact of hydropower can be somewhat ambiguous due to its extensive land use, which can result in flooding and hinder carbon absorption from the atmosphere. On the other hand, biofuels present a clearer case, although they raise concerns regarding the competition for farmland and the use of fertilizers, which can lead to food versus energy dilemmas. Fortunately, these issues have largely been addressed, and advancements in technology now allow for the utilization of entire plants for energy, significantly enhancing efficiency. Modern biomass refining techniques have also improved yields, enabling the extraction of up to 450 liters of biofuel per ton of biomass, a substantial increase from the previous range of 80 to 120 liters just a few years ago.

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