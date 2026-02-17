war ukraine

Wars are inherently destructive and costly, making their avoidance a priority. A key strategy to prevent conflict is to create conditions that diminish the likelihood of an adversary’s victory, a principle rooted in deterrence theory. Central to this approach is the availability of sustainable resources. The ongoing situation in Ukraine illustrates this disparity, as Ukraine lacks the manpower, industrial capacity, and economic strength that Russia possesses. As the conflict drags on, the chances of Ukraine’s defeat increase. Energy plays a crucial role in this dynamic, serving as the backbone of industrial strength and, for Russia, a significant economic asset. Conversely, energy represents a critical vulnerability for Ukraine.

The ongoing war in Ukraine offers several critical lessons, particularly regarding energy resources. The most significant takeaway is that possessing energy resources coveted by others can provide substantial economic leverage, enabling a nation to prolong its military efforts. Despite various embargoes, Russia continues to find markets for its oil and gas, particularly oil, which bolsters its financial capacity to fund the war and maintain its military industries. Additionally, the conflict has heightened global demand for oil, often driving prices up, which further benefits Russia economically. Should tensions escalate in the Middle East involving Iran and the USA, Russia could see even greater financial gains. Conversely, this situation highlights a stark reality: while Russia remains well-supplied with fuel for its military operations, Ukraine faces significant challenges in sustaining its own resources. Thus, a crucial security lesson emerges: having ample access to oil is vital in times of conflict.

The second lesson highlights that electricity and gas infrastructure are particularly vulnerable due to the sheer number of targets that need protection. The system’s inherent inefficiency arises from the necessity of connecting every production point to every consumption point. This vulnerability is evident in Ukraine, which relies on a traditional electricity system, making it susceptible to attacks. In Europe, the situation is exacerbated by the proliferation of numerous small production units spread across various countries and regions, increasing the risk significantly. The challenge of defending a network that relies on solar energy from sunny areas and wind energy from locations ranging from the UK to Northern Finland becomes increasingly daunting.

The third and most crucial lesson is that a cost-effective and dependable energy source forms the foundation of industrial capability. In times of conflict, the value of service industries and regulations diminishes, while production capacity becomes paramount. A robust industrial base, supported by alternative energy sources beyond Russia, could have reduced the likelihood of an attack on Ukraine. Even if aggression had still occurred, such resources would have bolstered Ukraine’s military capabilities, enhancing their prospects for a peace agreement on more favorable terms.

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