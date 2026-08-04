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The idea of constructing unnecessary infrastructure may seem absurd, yet it occurs more frequently than one might expect. China exemplified this on a large scale by developing wind and solar farms that were not integrated into the power grid. This decision stemmed from two primary factors: first, there was no immediate demand for the type of electricity generated by these sources, and second, the initiative was intended to stimulate demand for generators, batteries, and rare earth materials, aligning with the country’s long-term planning under its totalitarian regime. Despite this, China ultimately devised a more effective solution for future utilization than many others.

In Europe, both EU and non-EU countries face a significant number of stranded assets. For instance, nearly all offshore wind projects initiated after 2015 have required off-take guarantees, indicating that these projects are, by definition, stranded assets lacking intrinsic value. Moreover, Europe has not only developed assets devoid of value but has also created negative value assets that jeopardize grid stability, as seen in Spain’s over-investment in solar farms. Alarmingly, there were no indications of a slowdown in this trend until Germany’s industrial base suffered, rendering it unable to sustain such investments.

In totalitarian China, stranded assets are being repurposed to generate electricity for electric vehicles (EVs). Acquiring a car permit is a challenging process, particularly for those seeking non-EV options, as the system favors electric vehicles. Additionally, EVs are charged according to grid demands rather than individual needs, creating a unique demand that utilizes some of the electricity produced from renewable sources like wind and solar. However, the government has ceased subsidies for both wind and solar energy, halting the production of further stranded assets, a situation that Europe is also beginning to face, albeit due to financial constraints rather than policy decisions.

In contrast, Europe’s strategy for managing stranded assets lacks the rationality seen in China. Initially, Europe attempted to integrate more regions into a unified supply network to boost demand for these assets, but this approach only exacerbated existing issues and extended the problems to larger areas. The financial implications of this strategy are significant, with costs estimated at four dollars for every dollar invested in generation. Given Europe’s prolonged economic decline, a more cost-effective solution was necessary, leading to the exploration of hydrogen as an alternative. Despite the inherent energy loss of 35 to 40 percent associated with hydrogen production, it remains a more economical option compared to the expensive grid expansion that has proven ineffective. However, the challenge lies in the minimal energy output from stranded assets, which results in even smaller hydrogen volumes, making market entry and utilization prohibitively expensive.

Initially, this issue was perceived as a significant advantage for the renewable energy sector, particularly under the leadership of Ursula Von Der Leyen. It was seen as a prime opportunity to develop stranded assets alongside hydrogen conversion facilities, allowing Europe to maintain its industrial operations despite the competitive edge China holds, even with substantial subsidies. The strategy aimed to eliminate emissions within Europe by transitioning transportation to hydrogen, effectively shifting emissions elsewhere and achieving a zero-emission status in Europe, regardless of the global impact.

Nevertheless, Europe is facing financial constraints, and without a substantial influx of Chinese tourists, the ambitious plan to harness hydrogen from remote wind and solar farms has stalled. In response, China is attempting to revitalize this initiative by boosting subsidies to European partners through AI, affordable electric vehicles, and other products. However, the political influence of their primary supporters is diminishing, leaving the entire strategy in a state of uncertainty.

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