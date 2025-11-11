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In Norway, the taxation of vehicles was historically a significant revenue source for funding infrastructure such as roads and hospitals, which addressed the costs associated with car usage. However, in an effort to promote electric vehicles, these taxes have been eliminated, leading to a reliance on alternative funding sources. As a result, the number of toll roads in Norway has surged to unprecedented levels. Meanwhile, in Australia, there are initiatives aimed at compelling electricity providers to offer free electricity for three hours during the workday, ostensibly to encourage behavioral changes that align with solar energy production. This effectively shifts the use of appliances, like washing machines, to midday rather than the evening when most people are home. These examples illustrate the lengths to which politicians will go to support wind and solar energy generation, often creating artificial demand for these resources. The financial implications are staggering; it is established that every dollar invested in solar or wind energy necessitates at least an equal amount in grid infrastructure investment, a ratio that is expected to worsen over time. Projections suggest that this could escalate to a ratio of one to four, meaning that for every dollar spent on renewable energy, four dollars will be required for grid enhancements. While such measures may align with the interests of certain authoritarian regimes from a power and control perspective, they yield negative outcomes in terms of climate and efficiency. Data consistently supports this view, indicating that the only benefit of solar or wind energy generation is a reduction in local emissions as industrial activities relocate. However, the overall demand for fossil fuels and total emissions actually rise, as these activities simply shift elsewhere, taking their economic contributions with them.

This situation presents a notable paradox: while income disparities are widening in regions that adopt wind and solar energy, they are simultaneously decreasing on a global scale as industrial production shifts. This shift contributes to a rise in global greenhouse gas emissions, as income is generated in areas with low consumption levels, thereby increasing overall demand. Consequently, emissions are now growing at a rate 1.5 times that of population growth, reflecting this trend. The implementation of solar and wind energy is financially burdensome for these regions, diminishing their capacity to generate wealth and rendering them relatively poorer. As a result, we observe rising costs alongside declining incomes, overshadowing pressing issues such as aging populations, pension systems, healthcare, and defense funding. Furthermore, regions heavily investing in solar and wind technologies are not only experiencing economic decline but are also likely to bear the brunt of climate change costs, as their investments fail to significantly reduce emissions. Their inflexible infrastructures leave them vulnerable to substantial expenses from extreme weather events, as evidenced by the 2019-2020 bushfires in Australia, which alone incurred costs of $100 billion, with global estimates exceeding $500 billion annually.

Australia presents a compelling opportunity for the development of a competitive biomass industry, leveraging its vast landmass for production. Utilizing just 50 percent of Western Australia’s land could potentially replace the global oil supply at a competitive cost, estimated to be below USD 20 per barrel. When factoring in the positive impact on emissions, the net cost could even turn negative. This shift could transform biomass into Australia’s largest industry, significantly boosting its GDP. However, given the country’s strategic oil reserves located in the United States, there is limited potential for Australia to learn from the detrimental effects currently impacting European industries.