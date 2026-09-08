Brazilian and India leaders meeting

MIT has historically incorporated energy metrics into its equilibrium model to assess China’s economic growth, largely due to skepticism regarding the accuracy of official growth statistics. While the market remains divided on whether these alternative data sources are more reliable, there is a consensus that MIT’s models provide valuable insights alongside official figures. However, it is important to recognize that all data, whether official or alternative, is inherently historical, reflecting past performance rather than future potential.

Forecasting based on historical data typically emphasizes sector movements and key metrics, which can be beneficial in the short term. For instance, the establishment of a battery factory usually leads to a swift increase in battery production. However, when considering larger, long-term forecasts, additional factors come into play. A significant expansion of base-load electricity generation often signals potential industrial growth, while a reduction in such capacity may indicate de-industrialization—trends that have been observed recently.

Interpreting the investment outcomes from industrialization, particularly in complex entities like major countries, can be much more challenging. A current example is China’s industrial overcapacity, which raises questions about how to interpret the available data. Interestingly, greenhouse gas emissions in China fell in the first half of this year for the first time without a significant crisis, a trend also seen in the U.S., albeit with more complexity due to its gas situation. Furthermore, China possesses substantial industrial inventories, from electric vehicles to generators, giving the ambitious vision under Xi a setback. This phenomenon is not unusual, as production per definition outpaces demand, a new factory is not build for today’s demand only but for growth, leading to oversupply in emerging markets.

Moreover, the decline in GHG emissions in both China and the U.S. has been offset by increases in India and Brazil, which are poised to become the new engines of global growth. With a combined population comparable to that of the U.S. and China, these countries have significant potential for development and the opportunity to create a more balanced economic model than China’s export-driven approach.

Analyzing energy potential reveals that while China has a consumption of 25 TWH per million capita compared to the US’s 77 TWH, India presents an even more significant opportunity starting from a lower baseline of 10 TWH per million. Given India’s larger domestic consumption compared to China, it has the potential to reach US energy consumption levels, a feat that was unattainable for China. Furthermore, India’s ongoing growth enhances this optimistic outlook for energy expansion.

However, from a climate perspective, the situation appears dire. Sustainable growth without emissions is virtually impossible, except through large-scale biofuels and lignin, which are currently insufficient in volume. This reality casts a bleak shadow on the climate outlook, highlighting the challenges that lie ahead in balancing energy demands with environmental sustainability.

Could GHG emissions growth already indicate future economical growth while a fall or an increase in the generation of electricity from wind and solar, indicate a future fall? The reason being that an increased share of solar and wind in generation indicated as shift away from growth economical activities like industry. Only time will tell.

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