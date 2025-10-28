the good, the bad and the ugly

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THE GOOD

The liquid energy market is characterized by its suitability for free trading, which enhances overall efficiency. With a vast and truly global market, established infrastructure, and low freight costs, products can be efficiently transported to meet regional demands. While price fluctuations can be significant, they tend to occur gradually, requiring substantial volumes to effect noticeable changes. Typically, around 2 percent of total volume is necessary to influence prices, equating to millions of barrels per day. This scale means that to impact prices, the market must absorb or release energy equivalent to Canada’s entire electricity consumption, underscoring the market’s robustness, international reach, and minimal energy loss during product movement.

THE BAD

In contrast, the gas market presents significant challenges, divided into two main segments: pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Despite its overall size, the market is fragmented, with pipelines fixed in their routes and LNG dependent on extensive loading and receiving infrastructure. This reliance on distance diminishes energy content, as ships often consume cargo as fuel, resulting in a less flexible market compared to liquid energy. Consequently, stark price disparities arise between regions, with the U.S. historically enjoying lower gas prices than Europe, even with access to Russian supplies, while certain Middle Eastern areas experience virtually free gas. These imbalances, along with high infrastructure costs, contribute to the characterization of the gas market as the less favorable energy market.

THE UGLY

The electricity market is characterized by extreme fragmentation and short-term volatility, making it one of the most challenging sectors. Prices can fluctuate dramatically, soaring into the thousands or plummeting below zero within moments. This instability is exacerbated by the minimal volume of demand; even a small number of individuals turning on their kettles can trigger price spikes, while a lack of such activity can lead to negative pricing. The underlying issue lies in the necessity for real-time balance between supply and demand, which must occur almost instantaneously. Transporting electricity over long distances incurs significant energy costs and is often impractical, creating advantages for sources like hydro power that can be activated quickly. Conversely, this dynamic results in substantial financial losses for continuous base-load producers and inadequate revenue for solar and wind farms, whose output does not align with demand. Ultimately, the electricity market is so dysfunctional that it barely qualifies as a true market, and when it is, it is undoubtedly the most unattractive one.