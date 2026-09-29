Photo by Jeff Kingma on Unsplash The ongoing conflict in Iran, coupled with the

The ongoing conflict in Iran, coupled with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and various regional pipeline issues, has prompted advocates of solar and wind energy to assert their technologies as superior alternatives. However, the reality is that disruptions can occur without the need for warfare, weather can do it alone, and even low-cost drone strikes can target energy infrastructure, undermining the perceived security of renewable sources, regardless of favorable weather conditions.

A more viable solution lies in harnessing the excess carbon in the atmosphere to cultivate biomass or produce oil and coal above ground, rather than sequestering it underground. This approach opens up new production opportunities in underutilized regions such as Australia, Asia, the Sahara, and Latin America. By decentralizing production and establishing multiple smaller ports capable of handling 1-2 million barrels per day, we can stimulate energy demand to reach 200 million barrels per day across over 100 ports. This strategy not only diversifies energy sources but also promotes a negative emission cycle, making it environmentally beneficial as increased usage leads to greater carbon capture.

Ultimately, this presents a more sustainable and secure energy future.

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