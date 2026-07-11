Regulations

The decline of Europe’s share of global GDP from 25% to 15% in 15 years serves as a clear example of the inefficiencies and costs associated with regulatory measures, despite GDP not being the most accurate indicator of economic success. In contrast, the United States appears to perform better, maintaining over 25% of global GDP; however, when adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP), its economic output is significantly less, falling over $12 trillion short of China’s. While one might argue that the U.S. has experienced fewer setbacks than Europe, this distinction is largely semantic. The global economic landscape has undeniably shifted towards the influence of BRIC nations, particularly China. This situation can be likened to the U.S. possessing the resources of a tech giant like Facebook, while China wields control over vast regions including Russia, Latin America, and Africa. Furthermore, the disparity in GDP figures can be misleading, as evidenced by the UK’s economy being valued at more than 60% higher than that of Russia, the largest country by landmass, despite Russia’s abundant even if poorly managed resources. Who is the most powerful, Russia or Facebook or The Marylebone Cricket Club ?

The situation necessitates a reevaluation of the current global dynamics. The combined population of the USA, Europe, Canada, and Australia, which totals around 1 billion, represents a mere fraction of the over 8 billion people worldwide. The unsustainable retention of more than 50 percent of global resources and wealth was bound to lead to significant shifts. The decline has been rapid, with indications that it stems not only from slower economic growth but also from deteriorating living standards. While economists may argue that this decline is not reflected in the data, the reality is that such metrics often fail to capture the nuances of consumer behavior. For instance, if consumers opt for lower-quality bread, the data may not indicate a decline, yet the quality has indeed diminished. Furthermore, the political landscape is shifting, as evidenced by the election of Trump and the rise of movements on both the left and right, signaling a palpable sense of discontent among Western populations. This sentiment is far more critical than any statistical analysis, particularly when it translates into action, as seen in the U.S. engaging its military forces in various regions of Latin America and the Middle East.

The primary reason for the failures of developed nations lies in their regulatory frameworks, which often create significant barriers to progress. An engineer has noted that while theoretically, construction can match the speed of countries like China, the lengthy approval processes—often spanning a decade—hinder any real advancement. This regulatory challenge is closely linked to energy infrastructure, where establishing facilities such as oil refineries or storage tanks is nearly impossible in many regions, including industrial ports, not just in areas designated for environmental protection. Furthermore, the average timeline for developing a new mine in the United States is nearly ten years, and this duration can easily triple when faced with organized opposition that exploits regulatory and legal avenues to prolong the process.

Regulatory bodies can create significant challenges when they attempt to merge conflicting objectives, particularly in the energy sector. They often seek to dictate the methods of energy production while simultaneously restricting alternative energy pathways and uses. A prime illustration of this is the European Union’s regulatory push that has effectively undermined its own automotive industry by mandating a shift from combustion engines to electric vehicles. This transition, while seemingly progressive, has stripped the European car manufacturers of all their competitive advantages, such as established subcontractor networks, technological expertise, and access to superior quality components. This shift is totally misguided, especially considering that there are more environmentally friendly combustion fuels available than electricity can provide.

China and India are strategically designing their energy systems to meet their specific needs, in stark contrast to the West, which has not adopted a similar approach. A notable example of this is the voluntary relinquishment of the automotive industry in the West. Key heavy industries, such as steel, alumina, chemicals, and fertilizers, have largely migrated away from Western nations. In the United States, this shift is primarily attributed to regulatory challenges, while in Europe, energy costs and a regulatory framework aimed at wealth reduction have been significant factors.

The situation in Europe, including the UK, is particularly revealing, as the green movement’s agenda is openly acknowledged. Proponents explicitly express their desire to curb economic growth, advocating for a return to self-sufficient lifestyles reminiscent of Eamon De Valera’s vision for Ireland. This movement leverages the lower production costs of solar energy in the Middle East to justify relocating industries, achieving this goal with notable success. While the U.S. presents a more varied landscape, certain states, like California, closely follow European regulatory models. Conversely, states such as Texas embrace renewable energy but do so in a manner akin to China’s approach, utilizing it to support other industries, such as shale oil. Overall, the interplay of regulation and energy policy has proven to be a significant factor in the failures observed in economical wealth of the West.

The Green movement strategically undermined economic growth by disrupting the energy system, demonstrating a remarkable ability to persuade various societal groups. Their approach hinged on two primary arguments: first, the necessity for an energy transition to combat climate change and reduce emissions, which they presented without the need for empirical testing or validation, leading to widespread acceptance despite the absence of actual emission reductions. This shift towards less suitable energy sources was largely funded by taxpayers. The second persuasive element targeted regulators, suggesting that the new energy landscape would necessitate increased regulation, which they claimed would be so effective that it would inspire global adoption. This created a substantial industry lacking a clear purpose, accompanied by significant political influence through voter support. However, this narrative began to unravel when the working class voiced their discontent, culminating in the election of Donald Trump as President.

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