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When considering the transition from fossil fuels to negative emission energy sources, two key factors emerge: the simplicity and cost-effectiveness of implementation, along with production efficiency. Unfortunately, electricity falls short in both areas, as it suffers from significant energy losses during production, incurs high costs, and necessitates extensive infrastructure for distribution. Additionally, the development of new applications is resource-intensive and time-consuming, contributing to the ongoing rise in emissions and the unprecedented demand for fossil fuels.

In contrast, ethanol presents a compelling alternative. It can be integrated into various applications with minimal, inexpensive, and rapid adjustments. A prime example is its use in private vehicles, as demonstrated by Brazil, and ethanol was the original fuel for cars. Moreover, ethanol can effectively replace diesel; existing diesel engines can operate on a blend, starting with diesel and then switching to ethanol, which can reduce diesel consumption by 70 to 80 percent. Furthermore, retrofitting diesel engines to utilize a gasoline ignition system is a cost-effective solution that could entirely eliminate the need for traditional diesel.

Jet fuel, a type of light diesel, can also be directly substituted with ethanol in jet engines, as the combustion process is straightforward. Additionally, ethanol’s versatility extends beyond fuel; it can replace crude oil in various applications, including plastics and food products. Notably, the existing infrastructure is well-suited for ethanol distribution, requiring no new resources for its deployment.

The next phase involves examining ethanol production. By utilizing fresh biomass cultivated on non-agricultural land and avoiding combustion during the refining process, we can harness over 70 percent of the energy contained in the biomass, converting it into valuable fossil fuel alternatives such as ethanol and lignin, which can directly replace coal. This method is particularly efficient as biomass production absorbs CO2 from the atmosphere, and the refining process generates fertilizers as a byproduct, maintaining a nutrient-neutral cycle. Economically, this approach is less expensive than current oil and coal production, and when factoring in the carbon impact, it effectively reduces production costs to zero. However, a potential downside is the diminishing influence of the political and religious left.