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The European Union, prior to the financial crisis, accounted for approximately 25 percent of global GDP, with significant investments in wind and solar energy yet to yield substantial results. However, the introduction of negative interest rates and other unconventional monetary policies catalyzed a rapid expansion in renewable energy sources. This shift, coupled with industrial decline, has begun to reveal the repercussions of their energy and financial strategies. Currently, over 40 percent of the EU’s electricity is generated from wind and solar, raising the share of total energy derived from renewables to nearly 20 percent. Despite a population increase from 410 million in 2006 to 450 million in 2023, energy consumption has decreased from a peak of 1,022 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE) to 894 MTOE, reflecting a nearly 15 percent reduction in energy use amid a 10 percent population growth, primarily due to deindustrialization. Consequently, the EU’s share of global GDP has diminished from 25 percent in 2006 to 15 percent today, indicating a relative decline in economic prosperity. For regions seeking similar outcomes, the path appears clear: invest in wind and solar energy.