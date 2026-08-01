Climate change

An ex. European Energy and Environment Minister expressed the view that renewable energy is not related to climate change. He argues that if the goal were to effectively combat climate change, resources would be allocated to areas that yield the highest emissions reductions and on a global scale. According to this perspective, the focus on renewable energy and national targets does not align with the primary objective of addressing climate change. Another European Parliament member expressed that achieving sustainability and addressing climate change should not involve spending $500 to $1,500 per ton for greenhouse gas emissions reduction when it can be accomplished for under $10. This perspective suggests that the current approach is not genuinely focused on climate change, as it has never been about that issue. What is it really for?

The price of $1,500 per ton appears unrealistically cheap when juxtaposed with the actual expenses associated with the new zero-emission supply chain strategies adopted by the EU, UK, various US states, and other European nations. According to McKinsey, this approach could consume 7.5 percent of GDP and is unlikely to significantly reduce emissions, ensuring that the real price per ton GHG will be much higher, as history has shown that escalating costs in one sector merely shifts activities and growth elsewhere. Nevertheless, the prospect of investing $10 trillion annually is likely to please many stakeholders, particularly in China, India and the developing world.

It is important to acknowledge that the original intent was to leverage climate change as a means to enhance political control within Western democracies while simultaneously generating wealth through industrial advantages inspired by the Danish revival of 12th-century technology. However, the outcomes have not aligned with these aspirations.

If you harbor a strong disdain for your country and humanity, finding solace only in China, you might consider purchasing an electric vehicle and supporting political parties like Labour, Democrat, or Green. This approach could inadvertently contribute to a decline in human welfare while exacerbating global challenges. However, if your goal is to effectively address climate change while preserving individual freedoms and prosperity, there is a viable solution. Carbon sequestration offers a means to manage emissions at a remarkably low cost of $10 per ton. With global emissions nearing 61 billion tons, an investment of $610 billion would be required—an amount that pales in comparison to the current annual expenditure of $5 to $10 trillion. This is the way to deal with climate change, and everyone involved have always known. This is not new. But, having 10 trillion to buy friends is better, and secures ones own position. The EU is leading the process, with close to one trillion wasted on stranded assets, it helps them exist but have no climate effect whatsoever.

However, adopting the efficient sequestration method of emission reduction would not only deal efficiently with emissions but also diminish the demand for resources such as copper, rare earth elements, and extensive electricity grids, thereby reducing potential conflict areas. Additionally, the carbon sink created through sequestration could serve as a valuable resource, enabling the production of alternatives to fossil fuels, including oil, diesel, jet fuel, coal, and gas. Essentially, all products derived from fossil fuels can be replaced with biomass-based alternatives, which would significantly reduce emissions, as approximately 90 percent of current emissions stem from fossil fuel usage.

Utilizing the carbon cycle effectively can generate revenue while decreasing reliance on fossil fuels, metals, and other products necessary for electrification. This approach is particularly advantageous for the transport sector, the largest consumer of energy, as transitioning to lighter, non-electric alternatives will lead to reduced energy consumption. When considering these factors, it is reasonable to conclude that this strategy may not only be cost-neutral but could also foster economic growth. While some entities, such as China, Denmark, and certain environmental groups, may face challenges, the broader global community stands to gain significantly, and it is possible for China to adapt, while the absence of Denmark and the Greens may not be detrimental. Everything that is bad for Denmark and the Greens are good for the world.

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