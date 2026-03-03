In the early 2010s, Exxon was at the pinnacle of corporate success, recognized as the largest company in the United States, the leading oil company globally, and the foremost publicly traded entity. Fast forward to today, and it has dropped to the 16th position worldwide, now ranking as the second-largest publicly listed oil company. Similarly, the European Union, once the dominant integrated economy with nearly 25 percent of global GDP, has seen its share decline to 15 percent, reflecting a significant 40 percent drop in relative terms. This decline over the past decade and a half has not been favorable for either Exxon or the EU. The primary factors contributing to their downturn—energy dynamics, regulatory challenges, and ineffective management—are strikingly similar.

Focusing on management first, Exxon historically boasted a robust low profile internal promotion system that valued deep organizational knowledge and experience. However, this changed with Rex Tillerson’s tenure even if he came up internally as well, marked by increased visibility, substantial compensation, and a more prominent ego. This shift was not solely his doing; it mirrored broader trends in corporate America and the oil sector. Within the industry, financial incentives for promotion diminished, as key employees could achieve rewards without ascending to leadership roles. Consequently, the promotion of incompetence became prevalent, as leadership evolved into a distinct area often lacking effective oversight.

European politics has been experiencing a decline in the quality of its leaders for some time, with the situation in the EU being particularly dire. The pool of candidates has diminished, leading to the selection of individuals who may be ineffective in their home countries but find opportunities within EU institutions. The EU Commission often comprises a mix of underperforming domestic politicians and seasoned bureaucrats who seem to lack purpose, merely existing in their roles until retirement.

In a parallel development, Exxon, once a leader in regulatory practices, has also succumbed to weak management. While Exxon had comprehensive manuals for all various operational aspects, the EU is now mirroring this inefficiency, particularly with its convoluted sustainable value chain regulations that often seem pointless. Both entities have cultivated bureaucratic structures ill-equipped for adaptation and growth, ultimately failing when change was necessary.

As the urgency for a transition in energy sources to combat climate change became evident, both the EU and Exxon took divergent yet similarly wasteful approaches. Exxon clung to outdated practices, investing in costly carbon capture technologies and pursuing new oil sources with limited success, resulting in stagnation and inconsistent returns, often propped up by geopolitical crises. The EU, on the other hand, implemented inefficient energy policies that drove industries away and imposed burdensome costs on the service sector, exacerbating the situation with an avalanche of regulations.

Both entities should have transitioned from fossil fuels to refining non-farmland biomass and implementing carbon sequestration. By utilizing the excess carbon—essentially the problem—they could have developed biofuels and lignin, often referred to as green coal, effectively replacing all fossil fuels and ensuring a reliable, cost-effective energy supply for the long term. Although they missed this opportunity, there is still a chance for change; companies like Exxon and the EU can adapt, even if the momentum has already shifted.

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