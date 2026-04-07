ExxonMobil embarked on a project to cultivate genetically modified algae with the aim of producing 15 grams of oil per square meter, promoting the idea that biofuels could be generated without compromising agricultural output and with greater efficiency than traditional crops. However, this assertion is fundamentally flawed. In reality, there is no inherent conflict between food production and biofuels when managed appropriately; utilizing marginal lands unsuitable for conventional agriculture can significantly enhance food supply. In fact, through energy-efficient enzymatic biomass refining, these lands can yield more protein than high-quality farmland, with fast-growing biomass capable of producing double the protein output of soybeans when processed effectively. Moreover, the energy yield from biomass far exceeds ExxonMobil’s target; while their goal was a mere 0.18 KWH from 15 grams of oil, fast-growing biomass can generate over 40 KWH per square meter, representing more than 200 times their objective. Despite a loss of $350 million on this initiative, which is negligible in the context of their annual $20 billion exploration budget, it raises questions about the rationale behind pursuing an unproven method instead of focusing on established, efficient alternatives that are already known to be vastly superior.

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