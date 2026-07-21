The ongoing tensions between Trump and Iran have severely impacted oil supply, potentially reducing it by up to 20 million barrels per day by obstructing the Strait of Hormuz. Such a drastic decline in supply would likely have driven U.S. gasoline prices to between $7 and $10 per gallon, which could have resulted in Trump losing the Midterm elections and weakened his supporters’ influence within the Republican Party, making it challenging for MAGA to secure the nomination for the next Presidential election.

However, this scenario has not yet materialized, largely due to the increased pipeline exports from Saudi Arabia, which have reached full capacity at 7 million barrels per day, adding an additional 3 million barrels. While shale oil production has not seen significant growth, it has remained stable, preventing a decline. Russia’s contribution has also been minimal, with only a few hundred thousand barrels added. The situation is further alleviated by the Strait of Hormuz not being entirely closed, currently allowing for 1 million barrels per day, with historical peaks of 7-8 million. Notably, China’s reduction of its own imports by 5 million barrels per day has significantly mitigated the worst-case scenario, providing unexpected support for Trump during this tumultuous period.

China is playing a significant role in mitigating the effects of Trump’s oil price war, which not only aids his midterm election prospects but also supports the long-term goals of the MAGA movement. This influence is substantial, amounting to an impressive $500 -over 1000 million daily, far surpassing the impact of mere social media campaigns like those attributed to Putin. The scale of China’s involvement represents an unprecedented contribution to the dynamics of U.S. elections.

Moreover, China has its own motivations for keeping oil prices in check. A rise in oil prices could weaken its relationship with Russia, its primary supplier of raw materials, and hinder Europe’s ability to invest in renewable energy technologies such as wind turbines, solar panels, batteries, and electric vehicles. Thus, maintaining stable oil prices aligns with China’s interests in preserving its market and supply chain. However, one key takeaway from China’s approach is its long-term perspective, which often contrasts with the West’s more immediate concerns. While a spike in oil prices might have temporarily benefited Russia and posed challenges for Europe, it could have ultimately favored China by reinforcing the perception of renewables as the future, despite current struggles in that sector. Additionally, it would have solidified Russia’s status as a raw material-dependent economy, further enhancing China’s competitive edge in the global energy landscape.

China is less affected by high oil prices compared to other nations, which raises questions about their strategies to mitigate potential impacts. Their support for MAGA and Donald Trump appears to be a calculated move, as they believe that this approach offers long-term benefits that outweigh minor increases in their already strong industrial advantages. China’s influence has expanded significantly, particularly in Russia and Europe, and they are also gaining traction in Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. Historically, empires do not decline while simultaneously fostering their own successors, a dynamic that the U.S. seems to be facilitating.

Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence presents a solution to China’s aging population challenges, especially as the U.S. focuses on technological investments rather than using its applications. This technological edge could further enhance China’s global standing. Additionally, Trump’s presidency provides a rationale for military actions that align with China’s interests, such as their ambitions regarding Taiwan. This situation complicates the narrative around U.S. interventions in countries like Venezuela, Iran, and Cuba, allowing China to maintain a moral high ground. While any Democratic president might pursue similar strategies, the predictability of Trump’s approach may be more advantageous for China. Furthermore, a potential presidency under Vance could solidify China’s position even further.

And they are willing to pay for it, putting their money where mouth is. Money talks and bullshit walks and the scale is quite impressive, at USD 200 a barrel, the value is 1 billion a day. Has anyone ever been close to this spend, at 365 billion a year? China must love Trump and MAGA? President Xi must see them as God sent as he was reported to be concerned about conflicts from falling powers, and from Trump he get the opposite. Worth every penny. Making America Great Again, makes China even greater, and without any war. Worth a lot more than 1 billion a day. Trump is claiming China is interfering in US politics and he is right, just not on who’s side they are supporting; They are on his.

Share