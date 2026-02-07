Hedge fund

The European Union and the broader European landscape have historically provided fertile ground for market manipulation and governmental pressure. A notable instance was George Soros’s successful maneuver to oust the pound from the European monetary system, marking a significant victory for him and his associates. Following that, the Euro faced its own challenges, resulting in a mixed outcome; while there were notable successes, the Euro endured significant strain. The most dramatic event, however, was the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to extraordinary trading profits for companies like Shell, which reported a staggering $25 billion in trading profits—25 times what Soros earned during his peak. Meanwhile, Norway made many times more. And various smaller energy traders also reaped substantial rewards, all at the expense of European consumers and taxpayers, who were left to navigate the panic-driven decisions of their leaders.

Despite the absence of any real energy shortages, politicians reacted as if there were, leading to exorbitant gas purchases at inflated prices. In this context, investing in emission permits appears to be a sound strategy, albeit with limitations. The political landscape remains fraught with declining leadership quality, and two critical factors come into play: the financial constraints of industries that will be the primary purchasers of these permits and the politically manufactured nature of the potential squeeze. When their positions are threatened, European politicians are quick to adapt, often responding to corporate pressures, such as a call from BMW to the German Chancellor. While there are still profits to be made, they are unlikely to reach the heights seen in 2022, as such panic-driven scenarios are rare in a lifetime, there is only one Ursula von der Leyen.

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