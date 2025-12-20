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Delving deeper, it becomes evident that these shortcomings were not merely coincidental but rather a product of the industry’s evolution. Traditionally, oil companies have promoted from within, a practice that has its merits given the specialized knowledge required in this global sector. However, starting in the 1980s, the industry faced significant changes, including increased production opportunities and nationalization of key assets, coupled with market liberalization. This led to a talent drain from major oil firms, prompting innovative solutions like Shell’s “career cube,” which prioritized knowledge and expertise over traditional organizational hierarchies. Consequently, the oil sector became a pioneer in offering competitive compensation to key personnel, a trend that has since permeated other industries, particularly finance and IT.

At the time, I was quite supportive of the changes being implemented, failing to recognize the detrimental impact on management quality as the talent pool significantly diminished. This shift led to a promotion of incompetence, overshadowing genuine expertise, and soon the adage emerged that oil companies succeed not because of their management but in spite of it. Today, we find ourselves in a situation where top executives are often selected from a pool of past failures, exemplified by the Lund/Looney partnership, backed by McKinsey. This raises a broader question: are we truly selecting the best candidates when we choose our political leaders, is that also for a smaller and smaller pool. Are they performing any better in driving our green initiatives then what BP and Shell did?

The parallels extend to the missteps of BP and Shell, where weak management hesitated to leverage their companies’ extensive knowledge of energy and market dynamics, fearing that doing so would expose their own inadequacies. Instead, they opted to hire a large number of new employees lacking relevant expertise, often sourced from utilities and green movements, whose backgrounds were ill-suited for the task. This misguided approach was compounded by acquisitions of companies that could not sustain the necessary overheads or deliver the expected returns, leading to a misallocation of capital where sound investments were overlooked in favor of poor ones. This scenario mirrors broader societal trends, where the capacity for effective leadership seems increasingly limited, akin to the scarcity of visionary figures. There are too many Lord Turners and we cannot afford any more.

The traditional segments of BP/Shell organizations expressed significant frustration and mounted strong resistance to the green initiatives. In Equinor, tensions escalated to the point where the renewable energy division sought its own headquarters due to harassment faced by staff during lunch breaks. This discontent was not limited to oil companies; it mirrored broader societal sentiments. Many people are unwilling to sacrifice their comfort while affluent figures in the renewable sector reap substantial benefits from public funds, leading to a backlash from right-wing populist parties that are adjusting their platforms in response.

The challenge lies not in the act of change itself, but in pursuing the wrong types of change. Shell has transitioned from being solely an oil company to primarily a gas company, a shift that presents distinct challenges. While gas is easier to locate, its distribution is far more complex, requiring specialized industrial knowledge rather than the consumer-focused infrastructure associated with oil. Despite this significant transformation, it was driven internally rather than by external developers.

Meanwhile, BP’s upstream operations remain troubled, with their only valuable asset being their operations in the US Gulf. Both Shell and BP possess valuable renewable assets, particularly in Brazil’s biomass-to-ethanol sector, though they overpaid for these investments. From an energy and climate perspective, both companies’ traditional divisions are eager to pivot towards large-scale biomass production for ethanol and lignin, viewing the associated risks as low and the potential margins and volumes as highly attractive. However, progress is hindered by ineffective leadership at the top, reflecting a broader pattern of stagnation seen throughout society.