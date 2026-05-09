The crude oil tankers that typically navigate the Strait of Hormuz are normally transporting 2 million barrels of oil a go, equating to an energy output of 3.5 terawatt-hours (TWH). To provide perspective, only five or six solar farms globally can match this annual production, with the majority located in China, while the remaining two are situated in the UAE and India. This capacity does nothing to mitigate political risks associated with oil transport and are therefore worthless investments to protect against further disruptions. Furthermore, the financial implications are significant, with costs exceeding 800 million USD per TWH, translating to approximately 2.8 billion USD for a single crude oil shipment annually—an expense that remains high even in the current market. And it all comes down to the extreme inefficiencies of the technology, only the largest solar farms in the world can produce the energy in one single shipment of oil in one year and that is reality.

However, the cost of solar energy production is decreasing, with optimal locations able to generate power at around 400 USD per TWH, or 1.4 billion USD per crude cargo. Over a 20-year lifespan, this equates to 20 shipments at 400 million USD each, or about 35 USD per barrel, which is still not particularly economical. Additionally, this figure does not account for necessary infrastructure and backup systems, which could inflate the actual cost to at least 140 USD per barrel—surpassing current crude prices, especially in light of ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Given that the most viable solar projects are in the Middle East, where cheap gas is available for backup and solar conditions are favorable, the rationale for investing in solar energy to produce goods with similar market risks as oil becomes questionable. If this is indeed the sector attracting investor interest, as reported by the Financial Times, it is concerning that such investments are often made with pension funds rather than private capital.

Wind and solar energy will play a role in the electricity sector, but they should be viewed as supplementary sources rather than the primary foundation. These renewable options can be particularly effective in densely populated urban areas where battery storage is feasible and access to low-carbon biofuels is limited. Additionally, they may serve well in remote, off-grid locations where time constraints are less critical and economic growth is not prioritized.

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