Energy production is currently not aligned with actual demand or necessity; rather, it is driven by the misconception that producing it without greenhouse gas emissions has a purpose in itself. It does not. These energy sources are developed for show and not for need, they are totally useless. While some members of the electorate may feel reassured by the presence of windmills or solar farms, their construction does not contribute to emission reductions but do results in economic drawbacks. From an environmental perspective the better option was to never build them at all. The most environmental friendly wind mill is the one never built.

The global cost of producing this so-called sustainable energy is now 13 times higher than the damages caused by excessive greenhouse gas emissions, without any corresponding decrease in those emissions. Although solar and wind farms may theoretically generate more energy than their production costs, their failure to mitigate emissions renders them ineffective in improving greenhouse gas balances, raising the question of their continued use.

We are currently at the brink of what many refer to as a new industrial revolution, which necessitates a reliable form of electricity known as baseload power. Unfortunately, conventional renewable sources do not fulfill this requirement. However, there are genuine renewable energy options, such as biofuels and lignin, that can provide baseload electricity while also addressing greenhouse gas emissions. These resources, often termed green crude oil and green coal, can be produced in large quantities without the need for farmland, thanks to advancements in modern agricultural technologies that utilize excess atmospheric carbon, thereby creating a negative carbon cycle. Biofuels have the potential to replace oil across all its various applications, while lignin coal serves as a viable alternative.

Those who are astute will adapt quickly and reap the benefits in the form of sustainable wealth. In contrast, nations reliant on wind and solar energy may find themselves remaining dependent on China, effectively becoming modern colonies.

We have proven the negative of Henry Ford’s statement, look to Germany. Maybe it is time to change and implement the postive side of the same statement?

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