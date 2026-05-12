EU - China meeting

Energy sources exhibit distinct characteristics, from oil offering flexibility and uranium presenting limitations. Wind and solar energy are no exceptions; they are subject to interruptions from weather conditions and have limited applications. The European Union, heeding expert advice, initially aimed to enhance supply before developing suitable applications. The goal was to increase supply, reduce costs, and make wind and solar energy competitive enough to displace other sources, thereby mitigating climate change. However, this strategy backfired, leading to industrial relocations, power outages, rising grid costs, and soaring electricity prices. The underlying assumption that low cost wind or solar would replace fossil fuel was built on that oil had replaced coal in the same way was very flawed, as coal demand remains at an all-time high. Attempting to force any energy source into a role it cannot fulfill is destined to fail, and wind and solar are better suited as supplementary options rather than core components of an integrated energy system, their unpredictable production makes them unsuited to anything else. Trying to force nature to comply is and never has been a great base to build anything on, and energy supply is no different.

China has recognized the limitations of wind and solar energy and is utilizing them appropriately. By integrating these sources in limited volumes into their baseload grid, they have managed to keep production costs low, particularly for solar in optimal locations. However, they have also developed applications, such as electric vehicles, to mitigate disruptions. Wind and solar are not employed extensively in industrial settings but are effectively used for commercial and private purposes, offering cost savings, environmental benefits, and reduced dependence on imported oil. This strategic approach positions China favorably in the global market, allowing them to capitalize on advancements in car manufacturing, battery technology, and solar panel production, while European green initiatives inadvertently bolster China’s competitive edge.

While solar and wind energy can play a minor supplementary role in electricity generation, they are unlikely to serve as the foundation for a competitive energy system. A case in point is the contrasting efficiency of two projects currently underway in Northern Australia: EN 1 and Sun Cable. EN 1 focuses on biofuels and lignin/green coal, aiming to produce 10 TWh of sellable energy with an investment of $1.35 billion. This project boasts a proven carbon reduction of 15 million tons of CO2 annually and has established markets for its end products, making it both competitive and profitable. In contrast, Sun Cable also targets 10 TWh of energy but comes with a staggering cost of between $50 billion and $100 billion, lacks proven carbon reduction benefits, and has no established markets for its output. Given these factors, it should be unlikely that Sun Cable will ever be realized, especially considering that hundreds of millions have already been spent without tangible results, but when politicians are involved, who knows.

China also strategically leverages wind and solar energy as foundational elements for its exports, capitalizing on the shortcomings of Western energy policies. While these renewable sources are utilized to decrease dependence on oil for private electric vehicles, they are not intended for critical industrial, commercial, or economic applications. Meanwhile, Europe is poised to transition from solar and wind energy to hydrogen, as well as electric planes and ferries, yet it remains reliant on batteries, generators, and solar panels manufactured in China, which are produced using rare earth materials and significant fossil fuel resources.

Europe is effectively paying for new Chinese markets and industries with their own downfall. If you live in Germany and anywhere else for that matter in Europe it might be better to learn Mandarin as you third language rather than French or Spanish. Europe is already a sort of a Chinese colony and the US is not that far behind. There is no trade war option for Europe as there are few meeting option for the US President, he can only come when Xi has time as Europe can only sell the last of their technologies at the price China is willing to pay. Much thanks to totally failed energy policies over decades in both countries.

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