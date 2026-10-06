The concept of climate crime within the green movement is complex and often subject to varying interpretations. A broad definition could categorize any action that contributes to greenhouse gas emissions as a crime against the climate, which leads to intriguing implications for various technologies. For example, the production of buildings, electric vehicles, wind turbines, and solar farms inherently generates emissions during their manufacturing processes. While traditional assessments may highlight the net energy produced by a wind turbine over its lifetime, such as 150,000 MWh against a mere 500 tons of CO2 emissions from its production, this analysis is overly simplistic. In reality we will often find that the production from a windmill doesn’t replace any fossil electricity at all, but there has been used coal fired power to produce it. What actually has happen is that 500 tons of CO2 is emitted for no reason. And that is a climate crime?

The true environmental impact hinges on whether this energy displaces emissions from fossil fuel sources and whether the generated electricity is genuinely necessary. Additionally, the emissions associated with integrating these renewable sources into the energy grid—such as the need for backup systems, batteries, and increased grid capacity—must be factored in. As the reliance on wind and solar energy grows, the diminishing returns from these technologies become evident, particularly when considering that initial emissions from energy production were relatively low, but is increasing as more marginal sources of rare earth mineral and as well as other metals, like copper, is needed. When there is no carbon income side, the better options would be to never produce any of these devices at all.

Furthermore, the shifting dynamics of emissions due to the unreliability and costs associated with renewables suggest that, after decades of investment, wind, solar, and electric vehicles may be contributing to emissions rather than alleviating them. While there may be temporary reductions in global emissions, such as those resulting from decreased oil consumption in China, there are no positive effects at all from wind, solar or EVs.

We can instead address this challenge by generating fossil fuel from above-ground sources rather than traditional fossil sources. This approach utilizes the excess carbon already present in the atmosphere, thereby avoiding the additional emissions associated with carbon extraction from underground oil, coal, and gas reserves. With advancements in agricultural technology, there is no longer a necessity to rely on farmland, as modern refining techniques allow us to utilize the entire plant or biomass, rather than just seeds or simple sugars. This not only enhances the potential volume of available resources but also reduces production costs. In contemporary terms, we have the capability to replace all fossil fuel sources multiple times over at prices lower than those of current market rates. This represents a more sustainable and efficient solution.

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