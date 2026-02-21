moneymen

There is a well-known adage that suggests money has a powerful influence, and to grasp why substantial investments are funneled into seemingly inefficient energy production methods, I consulted a financial expert renowned for his insights into economics. His response was clear: solar and wind energy have minimal variable costs since their primary inputs are free. This narrative has been effectively marketed and, more crucially, embraced by investors. They are also led to believe that these energy sources are emissions-free, cost-effective, and the sole viable alternative to fossil fuels that threaten our climate.

However, while it is true that solar and wind have low variable costs, there are still some expenses involved, such as security, maintenance, and land/area leasing. This concept is not new; energy production is typically categorized into two types: those requiring significant initial capital but low operational costs, and those with lower upfront costs but higher ongoing expenses. For instance, offshore oil and gas platforms, hydroelectric dams, and nuclear power plants share the same characteristics attributed to solar and wind energy. Conversely, coal and gas-fired power stations are often associated with lower initial investments but incur high variable costs due to the continuous need to purchase fuel.

Gas-fired power plants outside the USA incur the highest variable costs, which presents a significant challenge for solar and wind energy, often touted for their low variable costs. These renewable sources require gas as a backup, specifically the more expensive open-cycle gas plants rather than the lower-cost closed-cycle options. With the current reliance on costly liquefied natural gas (LNG), the electricity generated from wind and solar has substantial variable costs. While the energy from the sun and wind may be free, the associated requirements are not, leading to the misconception that solar and wind systems have minimal input costs; in reality, they are quite substantial. This misconception also skews the perceived affordability of integrating solar and wind into the energy mix, as they do not provide a cost-effective solution.

The alternative to gas backup is not batteries, which are prohibitively expensive, but rather a vast integration of production and consumption across large areas, as suggested by proponents of wind and solar. The idea is to harness the wind from where it blows and sunlight from where the sun shine and that there are always one of both. However, this approach necessitates enormous investments and introduces significant variable costs, including substantial transmission losses, high maintenance expenses due to the extensive infrastructure required, and elevated security costs.

While individual wind turbines or solar panels may have low variable costs when operating independently, their integration into a broader energy system results in the highest variable costs compared to any other electricity source. This has been well-documented over time, and data consistently shows that these systems are not cost-effective, nor do they effectively replace fossil fuels or reduce emissions. In fact, a system relying solely on gas-generated electricity produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions than one that incorporates wind and solar with gas as a backup.

The primary parties unaware of the situation are the funding sources, although they are beginning to grasp the reality, it may be too late for recovery. The extensive resources allocated to economies heavily reliant on wind and solar energy have rendered them unable to bounce back, a conclusion supported by substantial data. Europe, in particular, has suffered significantly, with its share of global GDP plummeting from 25% to 15% over the past decade or so. This decline stems from decisions made by those who were uninformed, while the insights of those who understood the implications went unheeded. One can only hope that energy remains the sole sector affected by such oversight.

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