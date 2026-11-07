The renewable energy sector employs approximately 16.6 million individuals globally, as reported by the International Energy Agency (IEA). In comparison, other leading industries such as global fast food, commercial real estate, and hotels and resorts employ 13.4 million, 13.1 million, and 12.6 million people, respectively, according to IBIS World. A significant distinction lies in the financial viability of these sectors; the top three industries outside of renewables generate sufficient income to cover their operational costs, whereas the renewable energy sector, as it currently operates, lacks this capability. Presently, the only renewable energy segment that demonstrates profitability is the biomass-to-liquid and lignin sector, which maintains substantial margin on energy production, meaning it is competitive. Other segments rely heavily on external income sources, including subsidies, off-take agreements, and revenue from carbon credits, to remain viable. Consequently, despite the potential for financial gains within specific niches of the sector, such as financial services that facilitate grant acquisition, the overarching challenge remains that the influx of funds and resources does not equate to a proportional output of sustainable energy production. It is very much a question of producing something no one want, at time when no one want it, in small segmented markets, with large distribution cost and losses, ensuing zero to no value creation. Or as the industry puts it, challenging.

The absurdity of the current situation has given rise to a new financial sector where returns are often not the primary focus, or in some cases, not a consideration at all. While ethical investments that prioritize factors beyond mere financial returns are not inherently problematic, the issue emerges when this sector strays from ethical practices and pressures other investor groups into following a detrimental path. A pertinent example is floating offshore wind energy, which, despite being labeled as ethical due to its renewable nature and minimal environmental impact, diverts resources from more effective solutions. The involvement of major oil companies in this sector raises concerns about inefficiency and high costs, which stifle competition with existing oil and gas production. And at the same time increasing the markets for its gas, needed for backup electricity production when there is actual demand. Adding on that using gas as an electricity source instead of electricity replacement, demand increases by a factor of more than three, due to energy losses. What is not to like, if you can avoid losses. Doable by using capital source without returns as their criteria combined with tax payers - effectively such a group.

Moreover, the electricity generated from these offshore wind farms often lacks a viable market, as it is not consistently utilized by data centers, industrial users, or private consumers. Consequently, much of the produced electricity is rendered nearly worthless, necessitating additional investments in backup systems and grid infrastructure to make it usable. This inefficiency further detracts from the development of genuine alternatives in energy production. Additionally, the reliance on renewable energy sources consumes significant amounts of critical and environmentally damaging materials, such as rare earth elements and nickel, leading to competition for resources that could be better allocated elsewhere.

Within this framework, the emerging investment philosophy that disregards the necessity for returns poses not only ethical dilemmas but also represents a significant threat to climate stability. Alarmingly, even the European Union, often criticized for its environmental policies, anticipates a temperature rise of at least three degrees Celsius. A more prudent approach would be to insist on returns for every investment, particularly in the energy sector, to ensure that resources are utilized effectively and sustainably.

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