AI dataa center

Iceland stands out as the world’s largest energy consumer per capita, primarily due to its small population and abundant geothermal and hydroelectric resources. If its population were to reach one million, the energy consumption would exceed 200 TWh per million people. Following Iceland, several small Middle Eastern nations also exhibit high energy consumption, driven by inexpensive energy sources like natural gas and solar power, alongside significant industrial demands stemming from limited freshwater resources. Among larger countries, Canada leads with an energy consumption of 100 TWh per million people, while advanced economies such as the USA, Australia, and those in Europe typically range between 50 to 100 TWh per million. In contrast, China consumes approximately 25 TWh per million, with India consuming nest to nothing with under 9 TWH per million capita. This disparity indicates that as China and India continue their industrialization, even a modest increase in energy consumption to 40 TWh per million capita could result in many more additional thousands of TWh of demand than any other activity. Illustrated by from 2014, when Xi Jinping assumed power, China’s energy growth is approaching 5,000 TWh annually by 2025, establishing a critical context for assessing future energy demands, particularly in relation to AI. That alone is more than 5 times what AI Globally is forecast to be by 2030.

Gartner reports that data centers globally currently consume 565 TWH, with AI accounting for 31 percent of that total, translating to an annual demand of approximately 175 TWH. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects this demand will rise to 945 TWH by 2030, indicating an annual increase of 260 TWH. In relative terms, this growth is minimal, equivalent to about the consumption of 2.6 million Canadian or a little more than one million Icelandic capita annually, nothing in energy terms in a global context.

The underlying problems with the current growth issues stems from regulatory challenges prevalent in the West, than energy as such. There is now intense competition for AI data centers, as AI demand grows. The energy requirements anticipated are significantly lower than the annual growth China experienced from 2014 to 2025, which averaged of 500 TWH annually for over a decade. In contrast, the rest of the OECD struggles to achieve even 100 TWH annually, largely due to the costs associated with energy supply, grid issues, and regulatory constraints. Producing the energy needed is not a problem, even as it needs to be base load and wind or solar even when combined with batteries will not be an option. It looks like the task in the US will in the main be covered by gas, in China by coal and nuclear, in India by coal and in Europe by hope.

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