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The International Energy Agency (IEA) has shifted its focus from traditional forecasting to analyzing the potential outcomes of specific policy implementations. However, this new methodology has its shortcomings, as it relies on a static model of the world. Their latest projections indicate a rising demand for oil and gas over the next 25 years, yet they overlook the ongoing demand for coal, predicting it will reach zero by 2050. Given the growth in countries like India and China, along with the increasing electricity needs driven by artificial intelligence, there is no substantial evidence to suggest a decline in coal demand. In fact, it is reasonable to expect that coal consumption may continue to grow, potentially at a rate comparable to oil, albeit slower than gas. Furthermore, the IEA fails to accurately assess current trends in renewable energy, as the utilization of electricity generated from wind and solar remains minimal, leading to a deceleration in their deployment. This situation will likely result in a heightened demand for gas as a backup source. As industrial and AI-related electricity needs expand, without a shift in energy policy, coal will predominantly fulfill this demand, a trend supported by existing official data showing that coal demand growth has only been surpassed by gas. Consequently, the most viable solution appears to be the direct replacement of oil, gas, and coal with sustainably grown biomass alternatives, which can be produced economically and at the necessary scale through modern agricultural practices on non-food production lands, coupled with advanced biomass refining technologies.