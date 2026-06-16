International Oil Companies

The lack of any real returns from renewable energy investments by major multinational oil and gas companies can be attributed to a common set of missteps seen among three of the largest players in the industry.

These companies failed to leverage their existing expertise in energy, neglecting to explore sustainable production methods that aligned with their core competencies. Instead of identifying renewable energy sources that could complement their operations, they perceived this sector as entirely foreign, prompting them to seek external expertise rather than utilizing their own knowledge. The fundamental fact that energy is energy no matter how it is produced got lost. Some even chose to focus solely on electricity, an area rife with competition where their size and global reach offered no distinct advantages, maybe even a disadvantage when knowledge and understanding of energy are not what drives the sector. It is more religious beliefs, small markets, the ability to move cost over to the consumers and low rates of returns that dominate that industry. For one, not a place for Oil company types of overheads or volume for that matter.

This puzzling behavior across these three companies suggests a tendency to conform to industry norms, as they appeared to be influenced by one another’s decisions. This phenomenon mirrors the stock market mentality, where collective losses are more palatable if shared among peers, reminiscent of the 1980s in Japan when simultaneous investments led to widespread losses that were deemed acceptable because they were experienced by all. The sector had a bad year, but that is all right as it happen to all, instead of trying not to have one, type of thinking. Never stand out, hide among the others is the mantra.

Rather than viewing renewable energy as a distinct category, a more logical approach would have been to assess whether existing production methods could be transformed to achieve zero or lower emissions and enhanced sustainability. Although carbon capture and storage is inefficient and unsustainable, it can be strategically appealing to oil and gas companies, as it consumes lots of energy and thereby bolstering their markets while others pick up the tab. Combined with diverting funds from electrification to these initiatives could hinder the resurgence of electric vehicles and reinforce the Oil companies position as the totally dominate supplier of private transportation options, and holding on to the power that comes with it.

Additionally, rising energy demand would likely drive up prices and enhance the value of their current assets, while their influence over policymakers could ensure that taxpayers bear the financial burden. This is evident in projects like Exxon’s Bay Town and the European Northern Lights, which, despite being wasteful, have proven to be highly lucrative for the companies involved. It proves that energy insane investments can be good for individual interests and often driven by them.

The oil and gas industry’s foray into biofuels largely fell short due to their approach, which relied on small-scale, non-technical, and agriculturally focused cottage industry frameworks. Their substantial size and overhead costs contributed to this failure, highlighting a significant lack of expertise and an inability to leverage their organizational strengths effectively. Companies like Eni are now showcasing the potential for success by integrating small-scale, high-tech waste-to-liquid processes into their retail operations, rather than relying on their upstream divisions. This strategy allows them to establish buying monopolies and maintain control over supply streams, albeit at a smaller, yet profitable scale, supported by subsidies and positive public sentiment. Small scale anything is not for upstream it is for midstream or retail. Small should play with small, and big with big.

Biofuels can however align well with the traditional upstream model, which emphasizes large volumes, significant investments, Global reach and high returns. However, a deeper understanding of energy dynamics, risk management, and alternative feedstocks is essential for success. Interestingly, two of the three companies involved possessed the necessary insights, including access to large-scale biomass production and the capability to utilize the entire biomass, not just seeds or oil. Despite this, their proposals to top management were inexplicably rejected. This time the line management worked for two out of the three, but from their traditional upstream divisions not from their renewable no volume no return divisions and officially that was the reason top management turn the projects down, stressing officially.

The next common reason for failure among all three entities is the variation in expectation of returns on investment dependent on what the investment is. Despite variations in presentation—from claims of lower required returns on renewable investments to promises of future profitability—the underlying reality remains the same: the returns are consistently low. If that is the case and there are better returns available, place the capital in where it gives the highest returns and look for renewable investment that can compete and they are there.

These insufficient returns have rendered many organizations unable to sustain their necessary overhead costs. For instance, Equinor, the Norwegian State Oil Company, anticipates a long-term return of only 4 percent. Even if the company were to operate at half its current size, such returns would be inadequate for survival. Ultimately, the pursuit of minimal returns always leads to failure.

The primary reason for failure in the adoption of renewable energy lies in the failure to recognize it as an energy source, like any other and treat it in the same way. Organizations often neglect to assess their current circumstances and overlook the importance of identifying renewable energy solutions that align with their specific needs. Additionally, many ventures attempt to expand into areas where they lack competitive advantages, incurring significant overhead costs and organizational challenges. Given these missteps, it is unsurprising that the outcomes have been unfavorable.

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