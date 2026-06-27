The evolution of the global energy landscape since the Kyoto Agreement of 1997 offers a compelling perspective on the effectiveness of international efforts to curb emissions. As the first significant treaty aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, it is crucial to examine how energy supply and demand have influenced its outcomes, given that approximately 90 percent of emissions stem from energy production and consumption. In 1997, global greenhouse gas emissions totaled 35 billion tons, a figure that has surged to 61 billion tons today. This increase occurs alongside a population rise from 5.84 billion to 8.23 billion, marking a 41 percent growth. Consequently, while emissions have escalated by 75 percent, per capita emissions have also risen from 5.99 to 7.90 tons of CO2 equivalent, indicating a troubling trend. The results are far from satisfactory, as emissions are now growing at a rate that exceeds pre-Kyoto levels, highlighting the challenges that remain in addressing climate change effectively.

Significant investments aimed at reducing emissions, despite their mixed results, have primarily focused on energy supply, raising questions about the impact of such extensive spending. Current estimates indicate that global expenditure on renewables has reached approximately 1 trillion USD, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the respective agency for wind and solar energy. Notably, China alone claims to have invested 1 trillion USD, while the European Union reports an expenditure of 345 billion Euros. Furthermore, many independent estimates suggest that the actual spending could be double the IEA’s figure of 1 trillion USD, as it fails to account for various costs associated with solar and wind energy. If we consider an annual investment of around 2 trillion USD, the implications of this financial commitment warrant further exploration.

Energy consumption has seen a significant rise, increasing from 88,000 TWh in 1997 to an anticipated 150,000 TWh, marking a 70 percent growth that parallels the rise in emissions, which is concerning. Oil production has also escalated from 73.5 million barrels per day in 1997 to around 104 million today, reflecting a 40 percent increase, while coal consumption has surged from 4.7 billion tons to nearly 9 billion tons, outpacing overall energy demand growth. Natural gas follows a similar trend, indicating a broader failure in the transition away from fossil fuels, the primary source of emissions.

The crux of the issue lies in the misplaced focus on energy sources rather than actual energy needs. The demand for energy is driven by industrial requirements, such as steel production and transportation, rather than the energy source itself. This disconnect has led to a misguided approach where energy production is prioritized over genuine needs, resulting in a surreal scenario where infrastructure is developed without corresponding demand, often funded by taxpayers. This has given rise to policies that promote electric vehicles (EVs), which rely on renewable energy sources that are only viable when conditions are favorable, such as sunny or windy days. Consequently, the push for EVs not only necessitates an expansion of energy supply that lacks intrinsic value but also contributes to increased overall energy demand due to their heavier weight and energy-intensive manufacturing processes.

The most troubling aspect of the situation is that it was entirely avoidable. We possess the capability to generate energy that fulfills all the requirements currently met by fossil fuels; we simply need to create these products through alternative methods. Initially, this would have involved using biofuels derived from food sources, specifically those that would not have been cultivated without the existing energy demand. However, we have now reached a point where it is unnecessary to rely on food or agricultural land for biofuel production. Instead, we can utilize green coal and biogas technologies that actively remove greenhouse gases from the carbon cycle rather than contributing to it. With modern advancements and the use of marginal land, we can produce energy at a scale that easily substitutes all fossil fuels, often at a lower cost.

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