In an era where global power dynamics are shifting from a singular superpower to a landscape dominated by regional influences and a staggering $100 trillion GDP, Norway’s annual corruption expenditure of $5 billion appears trivial. A handful of NGOs mismanage funds, certain Swiss foundations engage in dubious activities with clean money, Chelsea Clinton enjoys a lavish wedding, Colombian drug lords find their lives eased, and the UN sees an influx of corrupt vice General Secretaries, yet the status quo remains unchanged, raising the question of who truly cares?

Countries that, like Norway, struck gold with their oil and gas resources often find themselves in a losing battle, primarily due to the elite’s dependency on the continued flow of these ‘lottery winnings.’ This dependency drives them to exert control over the resources, mirroring historical patterns seen from the Roman Empire to Spain’s conquests in the Americas and the Ottoman Empire, where corruption, waste, complacency, and the distraction of the masses through entertainment have consistently prevailed.

History appears to be repeating itself in Norway, with the elite facing little to no repercussions for their actions. The release of the Epstein files stirred some public outcry and tension, but ultimately, the individuals implicated evaded accountability by dismissing inquiries and silencing dissenting voices. While a few may encounter difficulties, the overall impact has been minimal, allowing them to escape unscathed. Although the theft of 5 billion annually is significant, it represents only about 1 percent of Norway’s GDP, a figure that, while concerning, pales in comparison to the waste experienced by many nations. The more pressing issue lies in the substantial costs associated with maintaining that 1 percent in Norway, which far exceed initial estimates.

The oil and gas sector, along with a $2 trillion international investment fund, serves as the primary source of cash flow, which the corrupt elite fiercely protects. This protection comes at a cost that far exceeds $5 billion annually that goes into the elite’s pockets. The strategy involves promoting initiatives that keep oil and gas competitive, particularly through the electrification of energy sources like wind and solar, where natural gas is essential for backup. This is achieved through various subsidies, such as a single offshore wind farm receiving $2 billion, Denmark benefiting from $1 billion each year in affordable hydro power to support its wind energy, and Germany also relying on hydro backup to prevent blackouts. Additionally, there are substantial subsidies for electric vehicles, excessive spending on unnecessary grid infrastructure, and rising electricity costs for consumers. As private costs soared, threatening the elite’s control, they began subsidizing private electricity, leading to an astronomical expense that likely surpasses $20 billion annually. They have created a system where both production, distribution and consumption of electricity are all subsidized.

The system presents unexpected advantages for the totalitarian regime by effectively eliminating competition. Private enterprises struggle to cope with the high costs of electricity, as they do not receive the same consumption subsidies as private households. Consequently, the absence of viable private businesses becomes evident. The only means of survival for these enterprises is to secure an industrial electricity agreement with the government, which subsequently leads to increased state control over their operations.

One approach to maintaining the competitiveness of the oil and gas sector is through the transition to greener practices. This can be achieved primarily in two ways. First, by electrifying oil and gas production with domestically sourced renewable energy, there is an increase in domestic demand, which subsequently raises domestic prices. This scenario leads to higher subsidies for both production and distribution, as well as additional subsidies required to stabilize household prices. However, this method does not reduce emissions; instead, it shifts them from production to consumption, often occurring outside of Norway. The second strategy involves significant investments and ongoing operational subsidies for carbon capture and storage technologies. Current estimates suggest that the cost of implementing these measures is around USD 500 per ton of CO2. Given that Norway emits approximately 45 million tons of CO2 annually and aims for zero emissions, the financial implications of this approach could exceed USD 20 billion each year, not accounting for price fluctuations and energy losses.

A conservative estimate of promoting electrification via wind and solar as well as making oil and gas greener will be 50 billion annually. That is 10 percent of Norway’s annual GDP, and 10 000 USD per capita, a massive waste by anyone’s standards. Less than half the countries in the world has this amount of GDP per capita in total. Spending 50 billion to get away with stealing 5 billion was never a good idea in the first place.

The situation regarding personal freedom and innovation is increasingly dire, as those in power are determined to maintain control at all costs. They employ tactics such as wealth taxes to drive innovators out of the country, fearing that innovation could lead to greater individual independence and reduced control. The wealth tax, coupled with the concept of working capital, serves as a mechanism to either stifle innovation or force entrepreneurs to leave, as the tax burden becomes unmanageable. For instance, while small inventions may receive government funding through various agencies, this often comes with strings attached, leading to compliance and a loss of autonomy. Conversely, significant innovations struggle to find domestic funding, facing bureaucratic delays that hinder progress. If entrepreneurs seek international funding, they encounter immediate tax implications based on their valuation, which can be crippling. For example, a startup valued at $100 million may leave its founder with a 45% stake, translating to a $45 million asset and a hefty tax bill that few can afford. This punitive environment drives many to relocate even at the idea stage, as the financial and regulatory landscape becomes increasingly untenable.

The challenges of developing an energy-related idea can be particularly daunting. EN has pioneered a rapid method for converting biomass into fuels for the transportation sector, coal alternatives, and food products. This swift process, coupled with innovative techniques for cost-effective biomass cultivation, positions it as a competitive alternative to oil. However, the obstacles we encountered were significant, ranging from legal threats to various delaying tactics. We faced numerous challenges in securing R&D grants, including missed deadlines due to intentional delays, lack of communication regarding submission timelines, and the imposition of unqualified evaluators. Additionally, we experienced sabotage of our applications and denial of essential information needed for compliance, all of which hindered our progress. The whole and total coordination was nothing less then impressive.

The impact of halting innovation and driving the nation’s top talent abroad is difficult to measure. Nonetheless, approximately 30,000 individuals are leaving Norway each year. While populist right-wingers correctly point out that this emigration rate surpasses that of the 19th-century migration wave to America, it is essential to consider that the current population is significantly larger. With an emigration rate of 0.6 percent, Norway’s figures align with the OECD average. The more pressing issue lies in understanding who is departing and who will take their place.

In three articles, we have examined the extent of corruption and waste in Norway. This issue is partly attributed to the abundance of resources available for exploitation. While we have identified a small number of individuals who benefit from this situation, their limited numbers highlight the concentration of power and control they wield, which rivals that of more traditional authoritarian regimes. Perhaps the most striking aspect is the apparent indifference of the public; there seems to be little concern or accountability regarding these practices.

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