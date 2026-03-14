Corruption exists and have always existed in varying degrees across all nations, including Norway, which even has a history of legal old school corruption, such as tax deductions for return commissions in the shipping industry. The interactions were typically minor, with friends often doing small favors for one another without any financial exchange. The most significant instances involved ship owners and operators receiving kickbacks from ship brokers, which led to the establishment of legal commission returns. But then came the oil and with it money and most of it to the public sector.

All and especially smaller oil-rich nations often fall into patterns of corruption and inefficiency, investing heavily in prestige projects while neglecting broader economic growth and diversification. This tendency often leads to a cycle of wealth, complacency, and corruption. Norway has frequently been cited as a notable exception to this trend; however, recent developments suggest otherwise. The country has provided minimal benefits to its citizens, with tax rates comparable to those of its neighbors. Public services, including healthcare and elderly care, often come with significant costs, and the reliance on tolls for major road funding indicates a lack of investment in essential infrastructure. The absence of typical extravagant spending on its own citizens was mistakenly seen as a prudent management of newfound wealth. In reality, this perception could not be further from the truth. The truth is that wealth was misappropriated and corruption was widespread.

The notable increase in corruption in Norway can be traced back to May 9, 1986, when Gro Harlem Brundtland did her comeback to the role of prime minister. She began utilizing oil funds to enhance her international profile, with the Norwegian Treasury referring to this funding as a means to secure a new Norwegian General Secretary of the UN. Although she did not achieve that position, not due to the lack of spending, she did become the General Secretary of the World Health Organization, setting a precedent for using public funds for personal advancement. Buying yourself an International position is now very common and price tags in the billions is no hindrance.

The Nordic model was evolving concurrently, characterized by an increasing share of GDP controlled by the State, which emphasized public-private partnerships across all Nordic nations. Norway, buoyed by its newfound wealth, advanced this model more aggressively than its counterparts. They effectively skip the private part all together. This included establishing direct State ownership in oil production, Petoro, alongside the already established State Oil Company, implementing a high oil taxation rate of 78 percent and creating the National Oil Investment Fund. The State became very rich and very big, very fast. And without any checks and balances.

Additionally, Norway initiated a significant program to transition business activities from direct public ownership to fully controlled companies, ensuring that while the public sector remained central, it did not appear that everyone was employed by it. Consequently, over 90 percent of the population became reliant on the State, either through employment in the Public Sector, in State-owned enterprises, companies dependent on State funding, or through social benefits. This dependency has fostered a regime that, while not overtly totalitarian, operates under a system where dissenting views are suppressed, and the press is not free. Notably, Norway has faced over 70 convictions in the International Court of Human Rights since 2000, a striking figure for a nation of 5.5 million, yet these issues have never been reported by mainstream media, highlighting the risks associated with challenging the prevailing narrative. It is worth pointing to that Norway today is an economic prison, where you have to pay to leave, like East Germany, and the price tag is set by requiring the payment of a wealth tax set by the State before exit. This is for many be impossible to fund as the wealth tax is not set by cash flow, but how the State views the potential wealth, effectively imprison them. Resulting in challenging the set narrative comes without any form of escape options, and since the State also control all income streams, even for the press, freedom in any format is effectively an illusion.

The stage was set for an unusually peculiar society, characterized by a relentless pursuit of international conflicts. Wherever tensions arose, a Norwegian could be found, leveraging their vast financial resources derived from oil to broker peace deals. This often involved paying off conflicting parties to maintain a temporary ceasefire until the Norwegian could secure a prestigious position, such as vice General Secretary at the UN. Additionally, the quest for status among global political elites was evident; for instance, when Hillary Clinton sought funding for her daughter Chelsea’s wedding, the Norwegian Foreign Secretary promptly transferred USD 50 million to the Clinton Foundation. In Switzerland, a simple donation to the World Economic Forum could land one a high-ranking job, while a substantial contribution to humanitarian efforts could ensure a posting at the UN in New York. This system, devoid of checks and balances, allowed individuals to exploit various initiatives, from climate action to aid, for personal gain, with the largest political parties naturally benefiting the most.

Norwegian corruption is particularly notable due to its prevalence across all levels of the public sector. In contrast to Greece, where individuals could manipulate their tax obligations through bribery, Norway presents a different scenario. Here, one can influence financial outcomes by engaging with mid-level bureaucrats, regardless of how unconventional the proposal may seem. A prime example of this is Tesla, which benefited significantly in its early years from Norway’s tax reforms, receiving over $100,000 in subsidies for each electric vehicle sold.

As corruption escalated and ethical standards deteriorated at the highest levels, its influence began to permeate throughout the system. Bureaucrats within the Norwegian framework could effectively assume the role of local power brokers by allocating funds to favored projects or acquaintances. This practice is often obscured by involving multiple public sector supporters in larger initiatives, creating a façade of legitimacy. Instead of a straightforward one-to-one relationship, these arrangements frequently involve three or four different departments or agencies, which helps deflect accountability when projects inevitably fail, a scenario that occurs with alarming regularity.

There isn’t a town in Norway with over 100 000 which doesn’t have a full scale Opera house or professional full time Symphonic Orchestra, at 10 000 they all have dedicated cultural buildings and even the smallest village has at least one museum. All build in the glory of one or more local political emperors. Public office buildings at a cost of 1.5 million USD per work station is just another example of the scale of the lack of control in the pursuit of glory. Or the attempt to establish several battery factories all over the place without any market access for their production or any knowledge in the production of them. One project was sold on the creating 4000 new industrial jobs in a town of 30 000 without any unemployment and high public sector demand for workers already, naturally the public sector owned battery factory failed. And this is another strange Norwegian thing, one public sector agency can very well pay or in other ways corrupt another, and then later on they reverse their roles.

The situation was manageable because no one experienced any noticeable impact. The financial losses and waste were effectively masked by the revenue generated from oil and the returns on previous oil-funded investments. It was the release of the Epstein files that open up and exposed some of these elements, or more correctly made it more difficult to hide all of them.

From this environment emerged the influence of three powerful families in Norway, reminiscent of the mafia’s five families in New York. While some members hold public office, many do not, yet they wield significant control over both international and domestic job opportunities, often selling these positions. Hosting extravagant parties, complete with performances by renowned artists like Sting and luxurious amenities, appears to be a surefire way to secure any desired role within Norway. Alarmingly, much of this activity operates within legal boundaries and has been documented for years. The release of the Epstein files, revealing connections between Norwegian funding and human trafficking, finally brought these issues to light, exposing Norway as a haven for those seeking to engage in corrupt practices.

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