The new crude, derived from raw biomass rather than food crops or farmland, presents a stark contrast to traditional crude oil, which originates from ancient biomass stored underground. While both types of crude exhibit similar emissions per energy unit during use, they differ significantly in their environmental impact. New crude generates a negative emissions cycle, as it consumes more greenhouse gases (GHGs) in its production than it emits when utilized, ultimately reducing atmospheric GHG levels. In contrast, old crude contributes to the carbon cycle, increasing emissions and exacerbating atmospheric GHG concentrations. Additionally, the combustion of new crude results in significantly lower local air pollution due to its fresh biomass source, which contains fewer concentrated toxins. Thus, new crude is environmentally friendly on both local and global scales.

Currently, approximately $200 billion is invested annually in the production of old crude, necessary to extract around 4 million new barrels per day. This investment is split between replacing declines of 2 million barrels per day in existing production and meeting rising demand of another 2 million barrels per day. In comparison, new crude can yield the same volume of 4 million barrels per day for the same investment, which also covers the full cost of both growing and refining of biomass into ethanol and lignin. Moreover, this process generates an additional 4 million tons of negative emission green coal in the form of lignin, which can serve as a substitute for coal in steel production and electricity generation. A significant advantage of transitioning to new crude is the assurance of consistent production levels, as there is no risk of decline; the 4 million barrels per day will always be available. In a way, we get twice the amount for the same investment.

As traditional crude oil becomes increasingly scarce and costly to extract due to the depletion of major reserves, the dynamics surrounding new crude oil are markedly different. Expanding capacity in existing green oil fields is more economical, and advancements in agricultural technology have significantly enhanced growth rates, with a 40 percent improvement in biomass production on previously barren land since 2010. The area required to produce one million dry tons of biomass has decreased from 10,000 hectares to just 6,000 hectares. While refining old crude oil can incur costs of around $50 to $75 per ton, the refining process for biomass is similarly priced at $50 per ton, yielding ethanol, which serves as a direct substitute for gasoline and can be adapted for diesel and jet fuel. Although refining new crude results in a higher energy loss of approximately 30 percent compared to less than 10 percent for old crude, this energy is transformed into valuable byproducts such as protein, nutrients, and organic matter, which can be utilized as food, animal feed, and fertilizers, thus offsetting the energy loss. Both investment and operational costs for these energy sources are comparable, but new green crude offers an additional revenue stream through greenhouse gas (GHG) sequestration. The financial benefits from this stream depend on the previous CO2 emissions of the land and the market price of GHG emissions. Early adopters have consistently found that this income stream more than covers all operational and capital expenses, effectively reducing the net production cost of new green crude to zero or even below.

The disparities in production volumes between traditional crude oil projects and new green crude initiatives are striking. While large-scale conventional crude projects these days typically yield between 100,000 to 200,000 barrels per day, this pales in comparison to a single Australian project capable of producing 3.5 to 4 million barrels daily. More reminiscent of the large oil fields of the past, and even then only in the Middle East.

Furthermore, it is estimated that half of Western Australia’s uninhabited land alone could potentially generate over 100 million barrels per day, about the current global oil production. Additional opportunities for production exist across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, enhancing the reliability of supply. Production can be spread in a way that ensures security of supply no matter what happens in the world.

Taxation also presents a significant contrast; traditional crude oil operations face a heavier tax burden through various mechanisms, including special oil production taxes, royalties, and exploration rights fees. In contrast, new green crude ventures benefit from more favorable conditions, often enjoying subsidies and standard business taxes, particularly for early adopters. As the only renewable energy source that can independently compete with other energy forms, new green crude presents a compelling opportunity for those willing to invest and innovate.

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