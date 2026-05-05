The potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz poses a significant threat, with implications that could linger for years and costs that, while currently uncertain, are likely to be substantial. Ironically, our so-called “new” energy sources come with their own inherent vulnerabilities, facing interruptions not just every few decades, but multiple times each day. For instance, solar energy can be likened to experiencing a daily attack from an Iranian gunboat at night, compounded by frequent disruptions during daylight hours due to cloud cover. This situation is almost comical in its absurdity, yet it underscores a deeply troubling reality.

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