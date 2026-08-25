An experienced oil trader once remarked that CEOs resemble oil traders, albeit with one key difference: they often commit to positions that lack a straightforward exit strategy. This tendency to become wedded to their decisions is a common pitfall in trading, and it is far from ideal. The situation is even more complicated in politics, where the lengthy process of implementing policies makes it increasingly difficult to reverse course after a misstep. This highlights the advantages of capitalistic models, which, though dwindling, allow markets to operate within politically established frameworks. However, this requires leaders and politicians who can acknowledge their limitations in predicting the future, a quality that is increasingly rare today.

In an unexpected twist, Deng Xiaoping stands out as one of the last effective leaders, having established a system in China that allowed the market to thrive within structured guidelines, achieving remarkable success. His ability to do so may have stemmed from the catastrophic failures of his predecessor, Mao, who made the disastrous decision to pursue decentralized steel production, a misguided initiative that resulted in the loss of 125 million lives.

Deng’s approach faced challenges and occasional regressions to previous methods, yet it served as a guiding principle for China until the election of President Xi in 2014. While the Chinese leadership maintained a Stalinist framework, particularly evident during the Tiananmen Square crackdown, they largely refrained from imposing such strictures on economic policies. This allowed individuals to accumulate wealth, emigrate, and return, fostering a capitalistic environment that aligned with the concept of “one country, two systems.”

Since Xi’s appointment in 2014, the dual system in China has begun to erode, signaling a shift towards an all-encompassing control over information and governance. This transition has led to the disappearance of individuals with significant private wealth, and while some may occasionally resurface, it is far from guaranteed. The elimination of certain private business avenues and the removal of term limits for Xi have solidified his position as president for life, as he strategically places loyalists in key roles to reinforce his power. This approach, reminiscent of historical failures, is particularly ironic given Xi’s awareness of such pitfalls. He is deeply invested in ensuring China’s ascendance as a global leader without engaging in direct conflict with the declining United States. However, his internal strategies, characterized by excessive control, threaten the very economic success that has been China’s hallmark. Compounding these issues, Xi is exacerbating potential conflicts by artificially inflating the perceived value of certain raw materials, such as rare earth elements, which are not as scarce as suggested but are costly and energy-intensive to process.

Xi’s ambition to dominate the global electrification sector is grounded in China’s significant industrial capabilities and competitive advantages. However, his vision for the future of this sector is misguided, as it relies on outdated and costly technologies that lack the flexibility to adapt to evolving demands. The reliance on traditional electrification methods represents a path fraught with challenges and inefficiencies. In contrast, emerging energy sources that offer negative emissions, affordability, scalability, and adaptability present a more promising future. This fundamental miscalculation may ultimately lead to his failure, and one can only hope that it occurs without escalating tensions to the brink of global conflict.

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