Hope has returned to renewable-energy advocates after the U.S. midterm elections, bringing renewed calls for predictability and change. Yet the fundamental problem remains: solar and wind generation produce electricity intermittently, often when demand is low, while requiring substantial investment. Two years of Trump’s corruption and wars have not altered that challenge.

One possible benefit for renewable advocates is the slowdown in AI data-center construction. If it continues, it could reduce pressure to build new gas and coal plants to meet data centers’ growing electricity needs, while also drawing less attention to the limitations of wind and solar power.

The war with Iran might have encouraged greater adoption of electric vehicles, perhaps one of the only practical uses for wind and solar electricity. However, the effect is difficult to assess. Restrictions on affordable Chinese vehicles leave consumers with costlier alternatives, while limited charging networks take time and money to build. There are also concerns about the rising demand for rare-earth metals, copper, and nickel. If EV production becomes more emissions-intensive, its environmental benefits over a vehicle’s lifetime may be reduced; older, fuel-hungry cars, which required little energy to manufacture, already now remain competitive over their lifespans. A 1960’s Mustang is more climate friendly than a tesla.

Political uncertainty adds another complication. The country may not face a lame-duck president confronting a newly Democratic-controlled Congress, and a period of even greater instability, marked by legal challenges to executive orders and internal divisions between centrist and progressive Democrats.

Are there signs that the public is once again willing to waste resources, or does the growing focus on the cost of living suggest otherwise? The assumption that large amounts of money will continue flowing into the perceived waste of wind and solar power may be overstated.

The outlook is different for better alternatives, such as advanced biofuels and lignin, which use the entire biomass without affecting food production. Cost-of-living pressures may encourage their development because they can be cheaper than fossil fuels. Wars highlight risks to both costs and supply security, while climate-related expenses, including insurance, may further drive progress.

Share